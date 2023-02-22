What are the implications of John Mahama's presidential bid for the 2024 Election in Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Columnist: Kofi

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2024 general election. The announcement was made at the party's national executive committee meeting in Accra, the country's capital. This declaration has generated a lot of interest and debate among Ghanaians, particularly the political class, with many speculating on the possible implications of Mahama's decision. This research article aims to analyze the implications of Mahama's declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 election in Ghana.





Mahama is a prominent political figure in Ghana, having served as the president of the country from 2012 to 2017. He has also been a Member of Parliament and a Minister of Communications. Mahama ran for re-election in 2016 but was defeated by Nana Akufo-Addo, the current President of Ghana. Since then, Mahama has remained active in Ghanaian politics, particularly within his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Implications



Mahama's declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 election has several implications for Ghana's political landscape, which include the following:



Increased Political Competition: Mahama's entry into the presidential race will increase political competition in Ghana, particularly between the two main political parties, the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). This increased competition will put pressure on the parties to present more attractive policies and manifestos to voters.



Improved Voter Turnout: Mahama's candidacy is likely to encourage more people to participate in the upcoming election. This is because he has a significant following, particularly among the youth, who may be motivated to vote for him. The increased voter turnout may lead to a more representative and democratic election.



Potentially Divisive Campaigns



The increased competition and the popularity of Mahama could lead to more divisive campaigns. The NDC and NPP may resort to negative campaigning and mudslinging, which could create tension and animosity between supporters of the two parties.



Potential Change in Political Landscape



If Mahama wins the presidential election, it could lead to a change in Ghana's political landscape. The NDC, which has been in opposition since 2017, will regain power, and there could be a shift in policies and priorities from the current administration.



Impact on the Economy



The election of a new president could have an impact on Ghana's economy, particularly if there is a change in policies. Mahama's policies could differ significantly from those of the current administration, which could affect the country's economic stability.



Conclusion



Mahama's declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 election has significant implications for Ghana's political landscape. While his candidacy could lead to increased political competition and improved voter turnout, it could also lead to potentially divisive campaigns and a change in the country's political landscape. If Mahama wins the election, his policies could also have an impact on.