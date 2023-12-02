What an oxymoronic state the 1976 Kumawu Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School student-leavers find themselves in

Opinions of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Some 1976 student-leavers of Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School (TKSS), now Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, have come together to form a group called Akyerema 1976.



The originators of the group, as visionary, dynamic, dedicated, and concerned as they are, felt the need to reignite the oneness, love, and cordial student relationship among them as classmates in those days, by forming the mentioned group.



So far, a reasonable number of the past 1976 students have become members of the group and are actively interacting personally and remotely, however, the circumstance permits.



It is all a joy to have the opportunity to speak or communicate with and see the pictures of colleagues in their midlife, and hear their sagacious voices that are different from those of their youthful exuberance as students in their formative academic pursuits.



All class students completing their five-year secondary school education at TKSS in June 1976 are presumed automatic members of the group. They have just registered their interest in the group with Senior Amoako Atta, one of the administrators hence an originator of the group. He is on WhatsApp/telephone number +233 244824030.



As a sign of respect for one another, we currently address colleagues as seniors.



This brief publication is directed at announcing the group to the whole world, invite most, if not all the intended, members, to join the group to pursue a common useful agenda and again, to announce the demise of one of the originators of the Akyerema 1976, in the person of Professor Charles Antwi Boasiako aka ABC, the House Four prefect in 1976.



TKSS student Antwi Boasiako Charles pursued a higher education to earn himself a doctorate to finally become a professor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



He passed into eternity on Monday, 27 November 2023, after a short illness when on holiday in the United Kingdom to see his wife and children.



How other two members felt elated when some of the group members went over to commiserate with them during the one-week observance and final funeral rites of their parents.



Please, I am on behalf of the group, although without their prior expressed consent, putting out this publication to invite more of the 1976-year group student-leavers to join the Akyerema 1976.



When I receive their approval, I will put out a more comprehensive publication tailored towards winning almost, if not all, currently living 1976 TKSS student-leavers into the group as said above.