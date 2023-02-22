Opinions of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Columnist: ALWGH.COM

According to Heathline, teeth play an essential role in our appearance and can significantly impact our self-esteem and confidence. The color of our teeth is one of the key factors that determine how bright and attractive our smile appears.



Many people desire whiter teeth and often turn to various treatments to achieve their desired shade. However, before we can explore how to whiten teeth, it's essential to understand what causes teeth to look yellow.



There are various reasons why teeth may appear yellow, including intrinsic and extrinsic factors. Intrinsic factors refer to changes within the tooth structure itself, while extrinsic factors refer to external factors that can affect the color of the tooth surface. In this article, we will explore the different factors that contribute to yellow teeth.



Intrinsic Factors



Intrinsic factors are those that originate from within the tooth itself. These factors affect the inner layer of the tooth, known as the dentin, and can impact the tooth's natural color. Intrinsic factors may include:



Aging



As we age, the enamel layer of our teeth gradually wears down, revealing the underlying dentin layer. Dentin is naturally yellow, and as more of it becomes exposed, teeth may appear more yellowish. This natural process is often more noticeable in older individuals.



Genetics



Genetics can play a significant role in determining the color of our teeth. Some people are born with naturally thicker or thinner enamel layers, which can impact the appearance of their teeth. Additionally, some individuals may have naturally yellow or gray teeth due to genetics.



Trauma



Trauma to the tooth, such as a blow to the mouth, can cause the tooth to produce more dentin, leading to yellowing. The increased production of dentin is the tooth's natural response to protect itself from damage.



Medications



Certain medications can cause teeth to yellow. Tetracycline, an antibiotic commonly used to treat acne, is one such medication that can cause yellowing of the teeth, especially in children. Other medications that may cause tooth discoloration include antihistamines, high blood pressure medications, and chemotherapy drugs.