Opinions of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Columnist: Comrade Edward Mortey

Voice from Afar (Freedom is Coming)

Bibi Wine is Ugandan's opposition leader

Fraternal greetings from our Ancestors Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, His Imperial Majesty Emperor Hailey Sellassie, and the many others who have lost their lives in the resistance struggle.



I write with a heavy heart to you my brother in the struggle, Comrade Robert Kyagulanyi (BOBI WINE).



Let me begin my letter by, in the voice of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, saying "The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.



I can’t depart from Nelson Mandela when he said "To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others "



Comrade, you have come a long way in your quest for a better Uganda for the people of Uganda. I have keenly monitored your progress in the resistance struggle from your day-to-day campaign programs lined up to offer your words of hope, freedom, and prosperity.



Your campaign has seen worse attacks such as roadblocks, detentions, arrest and killings of your key elements, threats to press freedom (journalists), and many others I have lost count of.



Unfortunately, in Africa, where we both belong, political office holders celebrate their successes by counting the number of sacrilegious acts, disdain for human rights, selective application of the law, instead of showing real developmental achievements.



Rather, hypocrisy, sycophancy, and arrogance have taken the center stage of our political architecture.



It might interest you to read Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana is facing off with a "so-called " human rights activist cum lawyer. The three arms of our democracy plus the media have been shredded like green pepper with an election petition before the apex court for determination. But can corn get justice in a court composed of cocks?



We bestowed on ourselves an enterprise called democracy, which was not by mere chance, considering the very circumstances that found its way into our political architecture, ideally to bring ease, fundamental human rights (rights to vote, own properties, join an association of choice, protest, demonstrate, press freedom, peace) social protection and various forms of freedom.



You Bobi, all Africans, like Ugandans and Ghanaians, have the moral right and civic responsibility to protect, guard, and promote the sanctity and integrity of our hard-won democracy bestowed on us by the blood and toil of our fathers.



Comrade Wine, I leave you with once a great country called Uganda, to do everything possible in your might to bring hope, peace, freedom, and prosperity to your countrymen, out of the shackles of a wrecked dictator and despot, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for his 33 years of sorrow, massive corruption, abuse of power and so on, which continue to worsen day in and day out. You have a responsibility to correct and right the wrongs in Uganda.



As I write, the dictator Museveni is up with his games again, using the military and security apparatus causing fear and panic in and around the capital of Kampala. These are intimidating tactics and I will urge you and your men to remain vigilant. The word is "vigilant before, during, and after the elections."



To my fellow Ugandans,

"The great revolutions in the history of man, past, present, and in the future, are the revolutions of those determined to be free." (John F Kennedy)



You have once again an opportunity to determine the next face of your destiny, remain vigilant, focused, and resilient. I say this because the imperialist is closer than we think, and stress you must resist any form of intimidation from the oppressor because we the oppressed must not give them breathing space until we are free and our votes must be counted.



And now, may the spirit of our fallen heroes and progressives give you guidance and light as you thread on the path of restoring dignity to your people.



Remain focused, united, and vigilant.



A vote for Bobi Wine is true freedom for all Ugandans.



Go go Bobi.......

#Mission2021

#BobiWine4Presidency

#PeoplePowerOurPower