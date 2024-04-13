Viva Democracy, au revoir Nepotism!

Opinions of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Columnist: Lawson Edem Morttey

In "In Praise of Nepotism: A Natural History," Adam Bellow situates his views on nepotism within a more comprehensive framework by incorporating observations derived from various countries and cultures and the conspicuous disregard that nepotism often receives.



He observes that nepotism is prevalent globally, being accepted and sometimes necessary in various nations. Furthermore, in the conclusion of his book, he highlighted that aiding one's relatives has been a fundamental duty in most human societies across history and many parts of the world today. This conclusion succinctly encapsulates the utilization of nepotism within certain Ghanaian families as a mechanism to maintain or reinstate social prestige.



'Nepotism', an Italian term, originated from the history of Catholic papacies, where popes and bishops gave their nephews positions of preference. This practice was sometimes carried out with unworthy motives, as seen during the papacy of Sixtus IV and Alexander VI. According to Dario Maestripieri's article in the University of Chicago Press, nepotism is a trait that is present in both humans and animals.



Some Ghanaian culture and traditional beliefs, such as the Akan proverb "Animguase mfata Okanni ba," promote the notion of inheritance or continuity of social prestige through relations. This norm, rooted in traditional settings, has influenced modern politics and government systems. While traditional wisdom suggests regulating nepotism through laws, in a country with conservative sentiment, the call for ethical laws has sometimes been overshadowed by beliefs embodied by traditional fundamentalists, affecting modern politicians.



This conflict between traditional values and modern governance has created tension in Ghanaian society as leaders navigate between upholding cultural norms and promoting meritocracy. Despite efforts to promote transparency and accountability in government, the influence of traditional beliefs continues to shape political dynamics in Ghana.



The absence of regulations governing political appointments in Ghana has resulted in rampant nepotism and undermined the public's trust in the political system. The analysis presented here highlights the shortcomings of the political system and the disregard for ethics by all stakeholders, including the executive, legislative, media, and civil society groups, contributing to the popular opinion that the system has failed.



Since the inception of democracy in Ghana during the postcolonial era, when our republic was established, preferential treatment for family and associates has been the norm in our political system. Every era has its connotation of nepotism and cronyism.



As the realm of politics evolved into a fertile environment for those seeking prosperity and achievement, the domain of career politics expanded in tandem. This explains the overt manifestation of patronage masked in nepotism at the highest echelon of government, where the majority of politicians continue to view politics as a way for personal gain.



Political dynasties in Ghana are frequently disregarded, although the media plays a role in this hidden challenge to democratic principles. The use of deflecting blame or shifting focus by political and news pundits has reduced confidence in modern journalism, poisoning public narratives and making it the new normal. The 'whataboutism standard' reveals lapses in journalistic standards, and the media should confront the ruling class to uphold ethical practices.



Undoubtedly, both preceding and present administrations have flagrantly displayed political authority contrary to ethical principles and norms by making unsuitable personnel decisions within the executive branch. However, what is noteworthy is the discerning indignation exhibited by civil societies and pressure groups that aim to establish obscure, distorted benchmarks tinged with political motives.



It would be regrettable if these organizations were absent; nevertheless, civil societies that approach matters of cronyism and nepotism with selective memory loss fail to contribute in any way to the effort to establish government standards and ethics.



According to Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International, the civil society sphere ensures that decision-making processes prioritize the welfare of the majority rather than a select few, facilitates citizen engagement, and permits substantive oversight of governments and the private sector.



The absence of citizens leaves little space for them to voice opposition or challenge the ruling elites." Certain activists who compromise on principles and pose as benevolent reform advocates could endanger the survival of our democracy.



Domestic anarchy will unavoidably result from failing to make a strategic shift toward unwavering support for progress that is unaffected by political considerations as citizens' mistrust of their elected officials grows in response to a climate of uncertainty and negativity.



The importance of maintaining a clear distinction between cultural familial convictions and the state is underscored when a fundamental ethical breach in government is motivated by religious sentiment (tradition); two recent instances of this are the Agyapa royalty deal and the appointment of a senior minister's son to oversee the state pension scheme under the NPP in the Akufo-Addo administration of Ghana.



There are likely many such instances that have gone unnoticed or fully unreported in the media. To progress, public and private sector leaders should eliminate counterproductive conservative beliefs from their dialogues.



As opposed to the majority of Arab countries in the Middle East, the differentiation between governance and matters of personal, familial, or religious affiliation is more explicit in Ghana. Ghana is classified as a democracy, not a theocracy, monarchy, or aristocracy.



Since meritocracy undermines established customs, prospective family member appointees must undergo a thorough examination before staffing decisions at the presidency. This is necessary to eradicate any potential conflicts of interest that may arise at the presidency and throughout the government and to ultimately enhance public trust in the state.



Parliament needs to show a genuine dedication to carrying out its oversight responsibilities. The credibility of Parliament has been additionally undermined by the inactive and unproductive sessions of the legislative branch of government. The legislative branch should uphold its duty to critically assess and deliberate on executive personnel decisions, rather than passively approving them without scrutiny.



In national establishments with a large workforce, favoritism, and nepotism often lead to the public being influenced to support numerous incompetent individuals. This cycle of inefficiency and corruption within establishments leads to a lack of trust and accountability from the public, ultimately. Elected officials must prioritize meritocracy and transparency to truly serve the best interests of their constituents.



Despite the prolonged, unsatisfactory status quo, the ruling class must acknowledge the potential for change. It is imperative to advocate for structural reforms and accountability measures that prioritize meritocracy and transparency, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.