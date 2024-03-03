Use quotes to power your life

Opinions of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Columnist: Abundant Robert K. Awolugutu

Quotes help us understand, inspire, motivate, clarify, and show our approach to things around us, this is why people and I love quotes.



~ Takyou Allah MALAYNINE



I love reading inspirational and motivational quotes and for good reasons. They are the wise words of successful icons and great minds in various fields of human endeavour.



Some quotes deal with almost every aspect of life. The influencers of society have been generous to us by documenting their thoughts, knowledge, and wisdom for our benefit.



No one has achieved success who did not encounter hurdles, roadblocks, and setbacks in their life. In their speeches, and books they explain how they faced challenges and the life hacks they used to navigate their way to success.

Inspirational quotes have transformative power. They have the potential to motivate and inspire us to go after our dreams.



Quotes can teach us some of the timeless principles men of old have leveraged to achieve stunning results in their lives. By distilling the timeless truths in quotes, we can add them to our arsenal for getting to the top.



We all have our highs and lows in life. When life is at its lowest ebb, some quotes can be uplifting.



Quotes can help us reframe our minds to start the day, week, month, or year in a great way. A quote can give direction to your life.



Inspirational quotes and sayings can significantly contribute to our general well-being. They are a tonic for mind, body, and soul.



Toxic and unwholesome thoughts can negatively affect our mental health. Some inspirational words advise positivity.



When we train our minds to replace negative thoughts with positive ideas, we can expect positive things to happen. By the law of attraction, like attracts like.



Deep Roy put it succinctly when he said: “Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you’re positive, good things happen.”

We cannot prevent or control some of the things that happen to us. But we can choose to change our thoughts and by extension our approach to issues.

Roy T. Bennett profoundly said, “Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.”



Some wise sayings encourage us to be optimistic. Once we believe in a positive outcome, we can maintain the momentum needed for our successful journey.



When you seem to be in a hopeless situation, optimistic quotes come in handy. Christine Caine gives us a glimmer of hope when she says, “Sometimes when you’re in a dark place you think you’ve been buried, but you’ve been planted.”



Harvey Mackay sheds light on the need for us to be patient and optimistic. He wrote, “An optimist understands that life can be a bumpy road, but at least it is leading somewhere. They learn from mistakes and failures, and are not afraid to fail again.”



You can’t drive a vehicle on an empty tank. Quotes can therefore serve as fuel for your success journey.



Inspirational quotes can enlighten and give us a fresh perspective on life. You may gain valuable insight to look at an issue from a different angle.

Al Neuharth wrote: “The difference between a mountain and a molehill is your perspective.”



Quotes may provide us the inspiration to change and forge a new path to our desired destination in life. We can always find the motivation to focus and press on until the goal is achieved.



Inspirational quotes can remind us that we do not have all the answers to life’s problems and challenges. When setbacks occur, we should learn the lessons and get back on track.



Some quotes remind us about the need to persevere in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. We are encouraged to not give up on our dreams.

Walt Disney famously said, “All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them.”



Inspirational quotes can mentor you to see the bigger picture and see the good in the bad. Sometimes we deeply regret goals we did not achieve.



We lament failure. We become unhappy because we did not live up to expectations.

Don’t get overwhelmed with the burden of stress, frustration, and regrets. Look for the good in every situation.



Karen Salmansohn, a self-help writer remarks, “You gotta look for the good in the bad, the happy in the sad, the gain in your pain, and what makes you grateful not hateful.”



Some quotes speak to us about the importance of self-care. We need to balance work with life.



You need to make time for exercise and recreation. Take time to enjoy the days and the things that make you happy.



Here is a powerful quote that reminds us about the need for self-care.

“Self-care isn’t just drinking water and going to sleep early. Self-care is taking a break when things become overwhelming, saying no to things you do not want to do, allowing yourself to cry, asking for help from those around you, doing things that make you happy.”



All in all, inspirational quotes can power our lives and bring transformation. They can inspire and motivate us to take action to reach our own goals.



We can apply the timeless principles contained in quotes to live every day with greatness. When we understand the powerful messages behind quotes, we can harness them to face life’s challenges more courageously.



Inspirational quotes can help us know that we are not alone in our daily struggles. With persistence and unwavering enthusiasm, we can rise above our challenges and achieve our goals.



Always read motivational and inspirational quotes to start your day positively and turbocharge your life for results. Quotes are magical and powerful.



They can work miracles in your life. Quotes serve as a reminder that we can always learn from the people who have succeeded before us.



See you at the top!