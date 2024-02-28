Urgent call for sustainable policies to protect the livelihoods of Ghana's creative art veterans

Opinions of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Columnist: Nana Kweku Ofori Atta

In the realm of creative arts, where talent and innovation flourish, there is an imminent need for the Ghanaian government to shift its focus beyond the construction of studios. While building infrastructure is valuable, the heart of the matter lies in securing the future of those who have dedicated their lives to the industry.



The call is for the Ministry of Creative Arts, and indeed the government at large, to prioritize the creation of comprehensive, lifelong policies that safeguard the well-being of veterans post-retirement. The emphasis here is not solely on physical structures but on establishing a robust framework that ensures financial security and support during the natural challenges of ageing.



The government must engage in proactive dialogue with stakeholders in the creative arts industry. This collaborative effort should seek to institute policies that extend beyond royalties and address the long-term welfare of individuals in the sector. The intention is to create a safety net that transcends age, providing a dignified retirement for those who have contributed significantly to the nation's cultural fabric.



This appeal extends beyond the creative arts to encompass all public servants. The government must also leverage private sector involvement to create a holistic approach towards securing the livelihoods of every Ghanaian citizen.



While royalties have their merits, their sustainability must be critically evaluated. The current reality is disheartening – witnessing veterans, both young and old, resorting to public pleas for assistance due to unforeseen crises. This not only highlights the absence of robust management policies but also tarnishes the reputation of the industry.



In conclusion, it is time for the government to recognize the urgency of this matter. By investing in comprehensive policies, we can uplift the creative arts industry and provide a foundation for dignified retirements, ensuring that the vibrant contributors to our culture are not left seeking aid in their later years. This is a call for a visionary approach to policy-making that prioritizes the welfare and dignity of all Ghanaians.



God bless us all .