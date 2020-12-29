Opinions of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Urgent advice to Rev. Dr Owusu Bempah

Rev Dr Owusu Bempah

May Rev. Dr Owusu Bempah heed the advice I am giving him today. I have been made to understand by my relatives in Asante Juaben that he comes from Juaben. If so, he is my townsman by my matrilineal ancestry. Therefore, I have the obligation to convey certain things that will help him become more respectable in the eyes of, but less hated or insulted by, the public, to his attention.



He is by far my junior in age but old age is said not to be an indication of wisdom or grey hair a repository of wisdom. However, as it does not belong to he who is leading to redirect their steps, I will subsequently exercise the right of the person following from behind, to offer him the following brief advice.



Rev. Owusu Bempah, would you mind keeping silence over your prophecies or predictions once you have made them public, thus, not granting on air or public interviews to any media houses or groups of persons seeking detail explanations to them? The more you jump from one radio station to another giving detail explanations about your prophecies, the more you risk contradicting yourself or courting public hatred and insults for yourself.



I hope you don’t seek to take credit for your prophecies so why the many interviews and the detail explanations you grant to anyone seeking further explanations about your prophecies and actions?



Please, learn to keep silence as it is said, “Silence is golden” thus, it is often wise to say nothing.



Again, don’t respond to the many insults some unscrupulous persons may hurl at you out of sheer envy. Defend yourself, but leave some of the things to the God who called you to deal with them, as spiritual man as you are.



A word to the wise is enough.



Belated Merry Christmas but advance Happy and Prosperous New Year to you and your junior pastors.

