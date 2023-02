Opinions of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Columnist: Prospero Johnson

Your Excellency,



The present quantum of NSS allowance of 559.04 Ghana cedis since April 2017 has outlived its value; therefore a wish for an upward adjustment of 43% is paramount.



We members of the National Service Scheme crave for your immediate intervention to arrest the current predicament.



We count on your urgent consideration.



Thank you.