Upholding democratic principles: The fallacy of succession plans in Ghanaian politics

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Columnist: Maxwell Nartey

In recent political discourse in Ghana, there has been talk of succession plans within political parties, particularly regarding the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by Hon. Alexandra Kwamina Afenyo-Markin on several occasions.



Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have raised concerns about the NDC's leadership transition process, suggesting the need for a clear succession plan to avoid turning Ghana's democracy into a monarchy. However, such assertions fail to recognize the fundamental principles of democracy and overlook the realities of Ghana's political landscape.



First and foremost, it is essential to emphasize that Ghana's democracy is not an inheritance. The idea that political power should be passed down from one leader to another within a party without regard for democratic processes undermines the very foundation of our democratic system. Democracy is about the will of the people, expressed through free and fair elections, and it is imperative that political parties uphold these principles. Unlike the NPP, which, in most cases, imposed party candidates on its members, the notion of a succession plan within political parties raises several questions that demand careful consideration. Let us address these questions in turn and not allow the NPP to become a monarchical system. In addition, was the current vice president of former president Kufuor? The answer is NO!!! The fact that the current president may have served as a member of former President Kufuor’s government does not automatically qualify them as the rightful successor. Each election cycle presents an opportunity for parties to nominate candidates based on their merit, leadership qualities, and vision for the country.



Political parties should focus on promoting internal democracy and allowing the electorate to decide who should lead them, rather than relying on predetermined succession plans as done recently in the NPP. Hon. Afenyo spoke about the age of our running mate. Is Nana Addo's age not more than that of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang?



Age should not be a determining factor in leadership succession. What matters most is the individual's competence, integrity, and ability to lead effectively. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has demonstrated these qualities when she served in various capacities, including lecturing Afenyo-Markin at the University of Cape Coast. Ghanaian voters have demonstrated their willingness to elect leaders based on merit, regardless of age or other demographic factors. It is crucial for political parties to embrace diversity and inclusivity in their leadership selection processes.



Ghana's economy is in shambles and needs urgent attention. What have the running

issues of NDC have to do with the current situation: high fuel prices, a collapsed educational system, duping our pensioners of their hard-earned savings, students at free SHS eating only bread, graduate unemployment, and many more. It is now clear that the NPP has lost track of and is satisfied with the gargantuan monies they've looted and are finding ways to leave power and want to drag a noblewoman with virtues along themselves.



NDC is a democratic party; therefore, being a vice president or running mate does not make you the next president. Indeed, being a vice president or running mate does not guarantee succession to the presidency. The NDC, like any other democratic party, should prioritize internal democracy and allow for open and transparent leadership contests. By fostering a culture of inclusivity and competition, political parties can ensure that the best candidates emerge to lead the country.



In conclusion, the debate over succession plans in Ghanaian politics underscores the importance of upholding democratic principles and respecting the will of the people. Political parties should focus on promoting internal democracy, fostering leadership based on merit, and engaging in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric. By doing so, we can strengthen our democracy and ensure that Ghana continues to progress towards a brighter future for all its citizens.



We are urging our members not to fall for these distractive or diversionary methods deployed by the failed NPP to turn the attention of Ghanaians from the continuous stealing, unemployment, high interest rate, depreciation of the cedi, high cost of living, lack of textbook for teachers, no food for students to fee on and many more. The NDC is resolute in capturing political power come December 7, 2024.