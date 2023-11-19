Unveiling concerns: Are party processes biased in the upcoming primaries?

Opinions of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

As the political landscape gears up for the upcoming primaries, questions arise about the fairness of the nomination process within the party. The decision to open nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs on December 20th and close them on December 22nd has sparked skepticism and fueled speculations that the party might be skewing the processes to favor certain individuals, precisely the sitting MPs.



One of the key pillars of a robust democratic system is the guarantee of a level playing field for all candidates. The compressed timeframe for nominations raises eyebrows, as it potentially limits the ability of aspiring candidates to adequately prepare, mobilize support, and present their platforms.



This apparent rush may inadvertently disadvantage those who are not already well-established within the party or lack immediate access to resources.



Transparency and inclusivity are vital for maintaining trust in any political process. Rapid nomination windows can be perceived as an attempt to curtail healthy competition and stifle a diverse range of voices within the party.



Party leaders need to address these concerns openly and reassure members that the nomination timeline is driven by logistical considerations rather than an intention to favor specific individuals.



To uphold the principles of democracy and ensure a fair representation of diverse opinions, parties must carefully consider the timing of their nomination processes. Extending the nomination period can contribute to fostering an environment where candidates, regardless of their background or resources, can meaningfully participate and contribute to the democratic discourse.



In conclusion, the timing of the nomination process in the upcoming primaries raises legitimate concerns about the fairness and openness of the party's procedures. It is crucial for party leadership to engage in transparent communication, addressing these concerns to maintain the integrity of the democratic principles they espouse. Only through a commitment to fairness and inclusivity can a political party truly embody the ideals it professes to uphold.