Until we stand as united, the enemies will always win the fight

Opinions of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

In any situation of pursuing a common cause for the collective good of the people, there is the need for the people to stand united. As soon as the enemy notices cracks within the frontline of the people, he will capitalise on it to cause further confusion and disunity among them. In the end, the enemy will have the upper hand. He will defeat the people, derail their cause, hold them in bondage and treat them anyhow. This will be to their detriment.



The above statement concluded from my practical observation is a fact. It is prevalent in our daily lives. It is almost the order in Ghana hence the difficulty of the masses overcoming the baneful assortment of corporate/financial/political malfeasance and other corrupt practices in perpetration by government and other public officials.



A specific example is the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute where Asantehene has criminally but cleverly outsmarted the Kumawu sub-chiefs and the so-called eminent persons of Kumawuman to be in the last stage of altering the rich and enviable Kumawu history for good. The alteration is to his advantage but to the detriment of Kumawuman subjects.



He has not only imposed a royal candidate of his choice on Kumawuman as their paramount chief contrary to the centuries-old prevailing Kumawu customs and traditions but also, appropriating to himself Kumawu stool lands.



His ability to walk over the customs and traditions of Kumawuman to do as he wishes has been made possible because of the lack of unity among the Kumawuman people. The apathy among the people coupled with the promises of some kind as made to the sub-chiefs and some of the so-called eminent citizens has facilitated the shameless despotic move made on Kumawuman by Asantehene.



Some people within Kumawuman have decided to rally behind Asantehene for what they stand to gain, thus, for their parochial interests, although they see his actions as wrong. Others have become supportive of him because they are cowards and play by the rules of the three wise monkeys – “See no evil, Hear no evil and Speak no evil”.



Is it not this combination act of pursuance of selfish interests and cowardice by the people that has caused fissures in the frontline of the people, therefore making it easier for the enemy to penetrate through to the conquest and discomfort of the larger masses?



As long as I live, I shall continue to educate the people by telling them the truth. Making a choice is their own prerogative but the truth must be told to them in any day, time and place.



Unless the multitude of Ghanaians stand up in unity and with a common voice condemn the corrupt practices as are ongoing in Ghana, masterminded and orchestrated by the very people we have entrusted to manage the affairs of the country, we are doomed forever. Crimes of all natures are being committed with impunity. In the end, it is the common poor masses that suffer.



As it is extremely difficult and even not feasible to break a bunch of broom but easier to break a single fibre of the broom, hereby enhancing the fact that in unity lies strength, so shall I advise Ghanaians to stand in unity when fighting for their rights or else, our leaders will sell us for a pittance to bring us under foreign domination same as Asantehene is cunningly bringing Kumawu under the influence of Kumasi contrary to the prevailing conventions.



I, Rockson Adofo, will keep up the good fight always. Is it fear or death that will scare me to keep silent? No! The truth shall always remain my effective weapon to wield against lies and the tyranny of the rogues in positions of authority in Ghana, be they public office holders or traditional leaders.