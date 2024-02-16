Understanding Angina: Hidden symptoms and consequences

Opinions of Friday, 16 February 2024

Columnist: Dr Asonaba Owusu Aduomi

Angina, a symptom of coronary heart disease (CHD), is often misinterpreted due to its varied manifestations. Recognizing these hidden symptoms is crucial for timely and appropriate treatment.



As a dedicated herbal doctor and natural health advocate, I emphasize the importance of understanding these subtleties and encourage individuals to explore natural remedies for heart health.



The unseen facets of Angina



Angina can manifest in several ways beyond the classic chest pain:



1. Neck, Jaw, Shoulder, or Back Pain: Angina can cause discomfort in these areas, often leading to misdiagnosis.



2. Fatigue and Weakness: Persistent tiredness might be an early indication of inadequate heart blood flow.



3. Shortness of breath and dizziness: These symptoms might suggest that the heart isn't pumping effectively.



4. Nausea and abdominal pain: Occasionally, angina presents as gastrointestinal discomfort.



The hidden dangers of misinterpreting angina



Misunderstanding these symptoms can have severe consequences, such as an increased risk of heart attacks or heart failure. Unstable angina, occurring with minimal exertion or at rest, is particularly concerning and requires immediate medical attention.



The seriousness of an Angina attack



An angina attack is a red flag indicating that the heart muscle is not receiving enough oxygen-rich blood. This condition can escalate into life-threatening complications like myocardial infarction, arrhythmias, or heart failure.



Embracing natural remedies



In my practice at the Organic Foods and Wellness Centre, I advocate for incorporating natural remedies as part of a comprehensive approach to managing angina.



A synergistic approach



Lifestyle changes are pivotal in managing angina. A balanced diet, regular exercise, stress reduction, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can significantly impact heart health.



