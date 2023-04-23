Tyrant Akufo-Addo is destroying Ghana’s democracy

Opinions of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghana has hosted free and fair elections in the past, allowing the country to experience peace, under the direction of Mr. Afari Gyan and other Electoral Commission members. Then came Charlotte Osei, who managed to ensure a free and fair election in 2016 that allowed the NPP to win and install Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as president despite serving under the previous administration of Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama.



Akufo-Addo had enormous support in ousting John Mahama in a nation where tribalism is a top priority for individuals who want a member of their tribe to lead the nation, regardless of how bright or stupid they are, but none knew that Akufo-Addo was not who he had led Ghanaians to believe he was.



He has concealed violence, dishonesty, an enormous appetite for corruption, and lying inclinations, and he believed that since he is in power, he will utilize them to repress, oppress, and mistreat the populace and violate parliamentarian rules.



Like a student who doesn't know that one needs to move from A to B, Akufo Addo thinks that speaking English with a different accent gives one the impression that one is extremely intelligent. He will inform you, by his understanding, that one moves from the alphabet A to C rather than B. Similar to how an empty barrel produces a lot of noise, Ghana's present president is defined by the country's current political disaster.



Frustrated Akufo Addo, along with his vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, made various remarks against the former president of Ghana, John Mahama, much like a spectator criticizing the players on the pitch. When the dollar exchange rate reached 3.72, Akufo Addo once demanded that Mahama quit due to his poor leadership. He successfully persuaded the populace that the outgoing president of Ghana was dishonest and unfit, so they should grant him the authority that is rightfully theirs to rule the country and when the power was given to him, he started urinating on the people.



Maybe I have a different perspective since I don't have a tribal mindset. I am the sole writer of other writers on the ModernGhana platform, who perceived Ghana would be in serious trouble under the leadership of Akufo Addo. I knew he wasn't the kind of leader Ghana needed and appointing his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister will also be a catalyst to the rapid destruction of our country. Even though I am not a prophet, whatever I said about Akufo Addo has taken place.



Which Is Easier To Say: Akufo Addo Is Corrupt Or A Thief? Was the title of one of my articles published on February 28, 2020, to warn Ghanaians that Akufo Addo is going to plunder, and destroy the country, and its economy. I made it plain to Ghanaians that Akufo Addo is corrupt, much like other Ghanaian politicians, by exposing him in a number of my publications about the printing of new 100- and 200-dollar bills without the consent of parliament and the disappearance of excavators, among other things.



People are terrified of Akufo Addo because of his totalitarian personality, which is one of the reasons I have been very harsh on him. Despite the criticism and abuse aimed at the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama never committed the evil deeds Akufo Addo committed against Ghanaians. The question is “Why have the church leaders, and pastors, including Mensa Otabil, who attacked Mahama, refrained from criticizing Akufo Addo's immorality?” Could this be a factor in Ghana's rapidly dwindling Christian population?



Akufo Addo continues to misuse his position by disregarding the Ghanaian constitution and the rules of parliament to further his belief that the people of Ghana fear him. Is this how a democratic government should function? How can a president cause so much misery while the economy is in shambles, forcing people to commit suicide across the nation, and then have the audacity to declare that he will do everything in his ability to hand over power to the NPP?



The president asserted that not once, but twice, followed by the latest statement by Bryan Acheampong that "the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC." Making such offensive statements in a country that hosts foreign ambassadors representing their countries, makes this government extremely stupid; since they have revealed their violent nature that can easily spark violence. When a government starts making such treasonous statements, it means they are aware that they have lost control of the nation and the people and must sow discord and incite violence to remain in power.



What Akufo-Addo is not considering is his declaration that he is not prepared to cede power, which could land him in The Hague to face the International Criminal Court, if violence breaks out in Ghana.



Up until the arrival of the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the NPP government continued to hold Mahama responsible for their failure from the day they came into office. Despite this, they continue to hold him responsible for their violence, and now that they have experienced their biggest failure, they want to ignite political violence and blame him again.



Sometimes, it is good for people to be quiet than speak too much and since Akufo Addo has shown who truly he is by announcing before the world, including the United States of America, that he is prepared for violence, I strongly believe that can even cost the nation the IMF bailout, since when violence breaks, it setback the country to more economic disaster, which will become the IMF’s burden again.