Turning a new page in Ghana: Time to vote for an independent candidate

Opinions of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Columnist: Joel Degue

For the past 32 years, Ghana has witnessed a political landscape dominated by two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). While these parties have taken turns governing the nation, many Ghanaians feel that they have fallen short in addressing the country's challenges, especially in the economic sector.



It is obvious that these two parties have failed the nation on multiple fronts, especially in the realm of the economy. It is high time for a new approach, one that breaks away from traditional party politics and embraces the idea of an independent candidate, drawn from corporate, civil society, and trade union groups. It is time for us to turn a new page in Ghanaian politics.



Over the years, Ghana has experienced underwhelming economic growth, high levels of corruption, and inadequate development in various sectors. Both the NDC and NPP have had their opportunities to lead the nation, but they seem to be caught in a cycle of political bickering and ineffective governance that serves only their interest, not Ghana’s interest. The time has come for us to break free from this pattern.



Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is insanity, according to Albert Einstein. Ghanaians are already frustrated with the incompetence and corruption evident in the NDC and NPP. It's time for a fresh start, a chance to move away from the dysfunction that has plagued the nation for too long. The time to act to change things is now.



Ghanaians need not look far to find examples of independent candidates successfully winning elections. In neighbouring Benin Republic, leaders like Yayi Boni and Patrice Talon emerged as independent candidates, with Patrice Talon defeating the former Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou. These new kids on the block made history, changed history, and set political records These examples from Benin should inspire Ghanaians to consider the possibility of breaking the duopoly.



Even in advanced countries with well-established political systems such as France, Emmanuel Macron's victory as an independent candidate demonstrated that fresh faces outside the traditional political parties can bring new energy and new ideas to governance and give the electorate hope for a better future. Ghana can benefit from a similar change. Emmanuel Macron also made history by beating old political of traditional parties in France.



Ghana requires a fresh perspective, untainted by party politics. The solution may lie in supporting an independent candidate, someone who emerges from the corporate world, civil society, or trade unions. Such a candidate would not carry the baggage of traditional political affiliations and could focus solely on Ghana's welfare and meeting the needs of the people.



The success stories of Yayi Boni and Patrice Talon in the Benin Republic are proof that independent candidates can bring about positive change. These individuals, with backgrounds in banking and business, introduced new ideas and global best practices to governance. They assembled teams of capable professionals, unburdened by political ties, who helped transform their country's fortunes.



Too, Emmanuel Macron's remarkable victory in France, as a young and independent candidate or leader of a new political movement, offers hope that change is possible. He breathed new life into French politics, challenging the status quo. Ghana can take inspiration from his example and do something similar to ensure a better future for all.



An independent presidential candidate's victory would infuse new energy and enthusiasm into Ghana's political landscape. It would pave the way for innovative solutions and a government committed to the nation's interests above all else. The notion that an independent candidate cannot win a presidential election in Ghana is a misleading and distracting gimmick perpetuated by the current crop of politicians and pundits. It's time to challenge this narrative and embrace the possibility of real change—change those benefits all and sundry.



The future looks promising with a well-experienced, connected, and exposed independent candidate leading this country. Ghana stands on the cusp of making history as the 2024 general elections approach. A win for an independent candidate in Ghana would signal the end of the duopoly that has seen power alternate between NDC and NPP every eight years.



This cycle has resulted into complacency, where parties prioritize re-election over genuine progress. Ghanaians are increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as incompetence and corruption within these two major parties. Ghanaian citizens have had enough of the status quo.



They yearn for a leader who is not bound by party affiliations but is committed to addressing the nation's challenges effectively and transparently. The emergence of an independent presidential candidate provides an opportunity to break free from the constraints of the existing political framework. An independent presidential candidate winning the election in Ghana would inject new life into the country's political landscape.



It would open the door to fresh ideas and a government of technocrats who prioritize Ghana's interests above all else. This shift would encourage healthy competition and foster innovation in governance.



The way forward looks promising with the introduction of an experienced independent candidate who can bring together the best minds from various sectors of society. This candidate could lead a government of technocrats, working collaboratively to address the nation's challenges systematically and transparently and ensure prosperity for all.



Ghana stands at a crossroads, and it is time to consider the potential of an independent presidential candidate. This candidate could lead a government free from the influence of political parties, dedicated solely to serving the interests of the nation. The lessons from Benin and France demonstrate that this path is not only possible but also potentially transformative. It is time for Ghanaians to turn the page and vote for a new era of governance.



This candidate can form a government of technocrats dedicated to Ghana's development, free from the constraints of party interests. It's time to turn the page on Ghana's political history and embark on a new and promising chapter. The nation's destiny lies in the hands of its people, and the choice is clear: vote for an independent presidential candidate in 2024.