Opinions of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Columnist: Stephen Bernard Donkor

‘Trotro’ collides with motorbike at Newtown

The accident occurred on the Newtown-Dworwulu stretch

A Nissan Urvan vehicle with registration number GC 8751 -12 has collided head-on with a motorbike at Newtown a suburb of Accra. The accident which happened around 6:30 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021, saw huge vehicular traffic on the Newtown – Dworwulu stretch.



The Driver of the Urvan vehicle, name withheld, is said to have had verbal exchanges with the rider soon after the Collison. This eventually resulted in a heated brawl. The brawl which lasted for more than 10minutes was coupled with jabs from both sides.



Some eyewitnesses were seen watching the scene in anticipation to know who wins the bout.



Others who were seen as cronies of the driver and the rider were not left out of the banter as they also joined in the scuffle as a sign of solidarity. It was observed that none of the people involved in the brawl had their mask on. A situation that could be a recipe for the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, it took the intervention of some onlookers to calm tempers. There was no police presence at the time of the incident. The motor rider sustained slight injuries whereas the Urvan vehicle had part of the windscreen broken in the process.



I am, therefore, by this piece appealing to all motorists to be vigilant when driving in order to prevent some of these happenings.