Tribute to the late J.J. Rawlings

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Columnist: Alhaji Sidiku Buari
"Power To The People", was the song played throughout 4th June 1979 in support of the Revolution led by the late Flt. Lt. J J Rawlings on the only Radio Station at that time - The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
The Late J J Rawlings who was the longest-serving President, sacrificed his life to lift the image of the ordinary Ghanaians from POVERTY, CHEATING, CORRUPTION and INJUSTICE.
He stood for PROBITY, ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY.
J.J Rawlings was a disciplinary and visionary leader who vested power to the Ghanaian people no matter your tribe or religion. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Listen to the song below: