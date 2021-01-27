Opinions of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Columnist: Alhaji Sidiku Buari

Tribute to the late J.J. Rawlings

play videoThe late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

"Power To The People", was the song played throughout 4th June 1979 in support of the Revolution led by the late Flt. Lt. J J Rawlings on the only Radio Station at that time - The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



The Late J J Rawlings who was the longest-serving President, sacrificed his life to lift the image of the ordinary Ghanaians from POVERTY, CHEATING, CORRUPTION and INJUSTICE.



He stood for PROBITY, ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY.



J.J Rawlings was a disciplinary and visionary leader who vested power to the Ghanaian people no matter your tribe or religion. May his soul rest in perfect peace.



Listen to the song below:



