Tribute to single mothers

Opinions of Monday, 15 May 2023
Columnist: Senyo K. Hosi
You carry the weight of two
Today, I celebrate you.
You fight tooth and nail
To make the fruits you bore not fail.
Many nights, you wail
When you struggle to sail
Even then, you wail in the rain
So we don't see your pain.
Those who share the weight
Struggle to date.
But you hold on to faith
As you carry the weight of two
May your blessings be double, too
Your struggles are not unseen
Time will deliver your win.
Cheers, Grace, and Love to all Single Mums.
Happy Mother's Day!