Tribute to Christian Atsu: A life well lived

Opinions of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Columnist: Prince Oppong Boakye

Christian Atsu was a Ghanaian professional soccer player who had made a name for himself in the world of soccer. He was born on January 10, 1992, in Ada Foah, Ghana.



He began his youth career in Ghana at the Feyenoord Football Academy before heading to Porto's development programme in Portugal.



In 2010, Atsu made his professional debut for Porto's B squad before making his senior team debut the following year.



In 2013, Chelsea signed Atsu on a five-year deal, but he spent most of his time on loan to various clubs, including Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Atsu also played for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed and was a valuable member of the Ghanaian national team. He played for Ghana's national team, making his debut in 2012.



Christian Atsu participated in two African Cup of Nations competitions as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He was a talented winger recognised for his quickness, dribbling abilities, and on-field inventiveness. He received several individual honours, including Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.



Off the pitch, Christian Atsu was well-known for his charitable endeavours, notably in assisting poor youngsters in Ghana. He also participated in awareness campaigns for subjects such as malaria and climate change.



On 6 September 2022, Atsu signed for Süper Lig club Hatayspor on an initial one-year contract with the option for a further year. He played three league games and one in the Turkish Cup, and scored the only goal at home to Kasımpaşa in the seventh minute of added time on 5 February 2023, the earthquake took his life.



The passing of a legend is always a mystery about which we speculate. Why? Legends, like celebrities, are thought to be immortal. We couldn't believe Pele died so late, and Maradona a little earlier. Therefore, Christian Atsu, here are my ideas on dying, which I now devote to you specifically.



We are not saddened by your departure; you will not be forgotten in our hearts. The space you leave behind will only inspire positive ideas.



Swallows flee the cold of winter. Their sagging spirits lift again as they go to a destination that will almost certainly possess warmth that they can endure.



You've gone ahead to that domain, our provenance so we keep; but memory waits for when we're there, we'll know that tranquilly eternal and fair.



Then we won't be sad when you leave; I envy you within my heart, and I'll strive to fill the void you leave behind with visions of what you discover.



Rest In Power Legend.