Tourism in Africa and its impact on socio/economic growth

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Columnist: John Andrew Richardson

Tourism is a dynamic and competitive industry that requires the ability to adapt constantly to customers’ changing needs and desires, as the customer’s satisfaction, safety, and enjoyment are particularly the focus of tourism businesses.



Tourism can include activities such as sightseeing, visiting cultural and historical sites, experiencing natural wonders, participating in outdoor recreation, attending events, and more.



It is a significant industry that generates revenue and creates jobs in many countries around the world. The tourism industry also encompasses a wide range of businesses and services, including transportation, accommodations, restaurants, tour operators, and other tourism-related businesses.



It can have both positive and negative impacts on the destinations visited, including economic benefits, cultural exchange, and environmental effects. It is important for tourism to be sustainable and responsible, taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities, the environment, and the visitors themselves.



There are many types of tourism, each with its own characteristics and target audience, Some of the most common types are as follows below:

Leisure tourism: This type of tourism involves visiting a destination for relaxation, sightseeing, or recreational activities, such as visiting beaches, hiking, or shopping.



Cultural tourism: Cultural tourism involves traveling to experience and learn about the history, art, and traditions of a particular culture. This can include visiting museums, monuments, and cultural events.



Adventure tourism: Adventure tourism is focused on physical activity and outdoor experiences, such as rafting, hiking, rock climbing, or skiing. Eco-tourism: Eco-tourism involves visiting natural areas and wildlife habitats in a way that promotes conservation and sustainable development. This can include activities such as wildlife safaris, bird watching, and nature walks.



Medical tourism: Medical tourism involves traveling to another country to receive medical treatment or procedures that are not available or affordable in one's home country.



Business tourism: Business tourism involves traveling to attend conferences, exhibitions, and meetings for work purposes.



Sports tourism: Sports tourism involves travelling to attend or participate in sports events, such as the Olympics, World Cup (Qatar 2022) or other major sporting events.



Educational tourism: Educational tourism involves travelling to learn about a particular subject or discipline, such as language immersion programs, study abroad programs, or cultural exchange programs.



These are just some of the many types of tourism, and often a particular trip can involve multiple types of tourism experiences.



Revenue: Tourism generates revenue for local businesses and governments. Visitors spend money on accommodation, food and drink, souvenirs, activities, and transportation. This creates a multiplier effect, as the money spent by tourists is often re-spent in the local economy.



Infrastructure development: Tourism can drive infrastructure development, such as the construction of new hotels, airports, and transportation networks. This can improve the quality of life for local people and create additional business opportunities.



Cultural preservation: Tourism can help to preserve cultural heritage sites, traditions, and customs. This can encourage communities to value and protect their heritage, which can in turn help to sustain their economies. Increased foreign investment: A successful tourism industry can attract foreign investment, as investors are attracted to places with a thriving economy and stable political environment.



Overall, tourism can play an important role in the economic development of a region or country, creating jobs, generating revenue, and driving infrastructure development. However, it is important to manage tourism carefully to ensure that it is sustainable and benefits local communities in the long term.



Over the years, I have travelled extensively to several European and African countries for tourism purposes. However, having a keen interest in Africa, it has come to my observation that three particular countries in Africa, namely Ghana, Morocco and South Africa are striving for growth and excellence in the area of tourism.



Ghana is home to a variety of natural attractions, including wildlife parks, rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches. Some of the most popular attractions include Kakum National Park, Mole National Park, Lake Volta, and the Cape Coast beaches. Ghana has a rich cultural heritage, including numerous historical sites, festivals, and traditions. Some of the most popular cultural attractions include the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Cape Coast Castle, the Ashanti Kingdom and Palace, and the annual Homowo Festival. When it comes to music and dance, Ghana is known for its vibrant music and dance traditions, with many tourists coming to experience and learn about the country's musical heritage. Popular music and dance styles include highlife, hiplife, azonto, and kpanlogo.



The Ghanaian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) projected an increase in international tourism arrivals into Ghana in 2022 to one million visitors. Attracting international visitors is key to recovery of the hotel sector, in particular. Domestic tourist activity remains steady at around 800,000 visits annually.



The tourism industry is projected to generate about $2.3 billion into the Ghanaian economy this year, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has said.

According to him, the sector is also determined to create 150,000 jobs out of tourism and culture activities this year.



However, despite these strengths, tourism in Ghana faces some challenges, including inadequate infrastructure in some areas, lack of marketing and promotion, and safety concerns in certain regions.

Overall, tourism in Ghana has great potential for growth and development, and the government has been taking steps to promote the industry and attract more visitors.





During my trip and stay in morocco, I noticed that tourism is big business in Morocco, contributing to the country's economy and cultural identity. Here are some key aspects of tourism in Morocco I observed:



Cultural heritage: Morocco has a rich cultural heritage, including ancient architecture, art, and traditions. Some of the most popular cultural attractions include the medinas (old town) of Marrakesh, Fez, and Casablanca, as well as historic monuments like the Hassan II Mosque and the Kasbah of the Udayas. Natural attractions: Morocco is known for its scenic landscapes, including the Sahara Desert, the Atlas Mountains, and the coastal regions. Popular natural attractions include the Ouzoud Waterfalls, the Todra Gorge, and the beaches of Agadir. Adventure tourism: Morocco is a popular destination for adventure tourism, with opportunities for activities such as hiking, rock climbing, camel trekking, and surfing.



Gastronomy: Moroccan cuisine is known for its rich and diverse flavors, with a mix of Berber, Arab, and Mediterranean influences. Food tourism is a growing trend in Morocco, with many visitors coming to sample the local cuisine and participate in cooking classes.



Crafts and souks: Morocco is famous for its traditional crafts, including textiles, pottery, and leather goods. Visitors can explore the colourful souks (markets) of cities like Marrakesh and Fez to shop for unique and handmade items.

Infrastructure: Morocco has invested in improving its tourism infrastructure, with the development of new hotels, resorts, and transportation networks Natural attractions: Morocco is known for its scenic landscapes, including the Sahara Desert, the Atlas Mountains, and the coastal regions. Popular natural attractions include the Ouzoud Waterfalls, the TodraGorge, and the beaches of Agadir.



Adventure tourism: Morocco is a popular destination for adventure tourism, with opportunities for activities such as hiking, rock climbing, camel trekking, and surfing.



Gastronomy: Moroccan cuisine is known for its rich and diverse flavours, with a mix of Berber, Arab, and Mediterranean influences. Food tourism is a growing trend in Morocco, with many visitors coming to sample the local cuisine and participate in cooking classes.



Crafts and souks: Morocco is famous for its traditional crafts, including textiles, pottery, and leather goods. Visitors can explore the colourful souks (markets) of cities like Marrakesh and Fez to shop for unique and handmade items.



Infrastructure: Morocco has invested in improving its tourism infrastructure, with the development of new hotels, resorts, and transportation networks. Morocco recorded 7.7 million tourist arrivals as well as 13.3 million overnight stays in classified accommodation facilities in the nine first months of 2022. The numbers represent a 76% and 69% increase, respectively.



Morocco is ranked as the third most visited Arab country in 2022 with 11 million tourists travelling thereannually according to figures recently released by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)A Tourism makes a significant contribution to Morocco’s economy and is considered a strategic sector for driving the country’s economic and social development. In 2016 it was estimated that tourism accounted for 6.6% of GDP and 515 000 direct jobs, corresponding to 5% of total jobs. The sector generated MAD 77.3 billion in 2022 alone.

.

The story wasn’t different in South Africa during my tour in that beautiful nation. South Africa is a popular tourist destination in Africa, offering a diverse range of experiences for visitors. From its scenic landscapes and wildlife to its rich cultural heritage, there is much to see and do in this country.



Some of the top tourist attractions in South Africa include:

Kruger National Park - one of Africa's largest game reserves, known for its wildlife safaris and opportunities to see the "Big Five" (lion, elephant, leopard, rhino, and buffalo).



Cape Town - a coastal city famous for its natural beauty, including Table Mountain, the Cape of Good Hope, and the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Robben Island - a historic island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for

18 years during apartheid, now a museum and UNESCO World Heritage

Site.



Durban - a city on the east coast of South Africa known for its beaches, Indian and Zulu cultures, and vibrant nightlife.



The Garden Route - a scenic coastal drive through lush forests, quaint towns, and stunning beaches.



Soweto - a township near Johannesburg with a rich history and culture, including the Nelson Mandela National Museum and the

Hector Pieterson Memorial.



The Winelands - a region near Cape Town known for its picturesque vineyards, wine tastings, and gourmet cuisine.



Tourism in South Africa is a major contributor to the country's economy, with millions of visitors every year. However, like any country, it is important to take precautions and be aware of potential safety concerns when travelling in South Africa. It is recommended to research and plan your trip carefully, and to consult with local authorities or reputable tour operators for advice on safety and security.



Travel and tourism added nearly 13.2 billion U.S. dollars to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South Africa in 2021. The sector's contribution to the country's economy declined almost by half compared to 2019 as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In 2019, the value added by tourism to the South African GDP reached around 27.4 billion U.S. dollars.



Overall, Ghana, Morocco, and South Africa are all popular tourist destinations in Africa when it comes to tourism, but each country has its unique cultural, historical, and natural attractions. Here are some points to compare and contrast tourism in these countries:



Cultural Attractions:



Ghana has a rich history of the Ashanti Empire and its traditional festivals, the coastal forts and castles, and the vibrant markets of Accra and Kumasi.

Morocco is famous for its Moorish architecture, ancient medinas, colorful souks, and traditional music and dance, such as the Gnawa festival.



South Africa offers a diverse mix of cultures, including Zulu, Xhosa, and Afrikaans, as well as the apartheid history and cultural landmarks like the Robben Island Museum and the Apartheid Museum.



Natural Attractions:



Ghana has beautiful beaches, national parks like Mole and Kakum, and the world's largest man-made lake, Lake Volta.



Morocco offers the Sahara Desert, the Atlas Mountains.



Although all these countries are blessed with wonderful tourist attractions, statistics proves that Ghana is lacking behind when it comes to tourism growth and exploitation as compared to South Africa and morocco. Efforts by Ghana to improve its tourism industry were made through the “Year of Return” programme, but this was heavily impacted by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Awal Muhammad, the tourism minister, said in a briefing at the ministry of information on October 19th, 2022 that government of Ghana with the support from world bank will be spending 330 million Cedis in the sector of tourism in order to make it a veritable tool for economic transformation, thereby contributing to job creation and wealth for the people.



A rebound of the industry is imperative, but this is not without its challenges, five of which are most notable:



Lack of capacity



Generally, Ghana lacks trained service professionals in the tourism sector. This limits the quality of service offered and the capacity for growth of the tourism industry.



To solve this, government must invest more in training tourism sector personnel. Additionally, educational institutions must promote and expand their tourism-related courses to attract more people to pursue these courses. In the meantime, the Ghana Tourism Authority (“GTA”) is considering setting up a training school.





The newly introduced Tourist Sites Regulations 2019 (L.I. 2393), which prescribe minimum standards for employees of tourist sites, may also encourage operators of tourist sites to invest more in training staff.

Ineffective utilisation of technology



Some tourism enterprises do not make use of technology to promote their businesses. A number of hospitality businesses in Ghana do not have websites or have very outdated websites.



To improve this, the GTA has launched a Visit Ghana app that will operate as a marketplace for tourism businesses to promote tourism in Ghana. GTA has begun on boarding tourism businesses onto the app. Users of the app can pay for tourism services, reserve hotels and book tours of Ghana.



Inadequate infrastructure



Ghana lacks adequate physical infrastructure to support tourism. The GTA has cited poor sanitation and roads as some of the factors limiting tourism in Ghana. The Public Private Partnership Forum (mandated by the Tourism Act 2011 (Act 817)) has been launched to allow private and public stakeholders in the tourism industry to work together to build the tourism sector in Ghana. Time constraints



The GTA spends a majority of its time regulating tourism businesses. The GTA must license tourism businesses as required by the Tourism Act 2011 and also ensure tourism businesses pay the 1% tourism levy. Due to these obligations, the GTA does not have adequate time to focus on marketing tourism in Ghana. To help solve this, Ghana can introduce a tourism grading council similar to other jurisdictions like South Africa which will focus on the regulation of tourism enterprises in Ghana. This will leave the GTA with more time to focus on promoting tourism in Ghana.



Lack of targeted investment and funding in the tourism sector



The tourism sector has not been the focus of targeted growth efforts. The Year of Return project was the first of its kind to promote tourism in Ghana but more is needed to stimulate growth.



To solve this, the government of Ghana has launched the Ghana Cares program to inject funding into businesses in Ghana affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Although it is not specifically directed solely at tourism businesses, they can still take advantage of the funding opportunities offered to revitalise their business following COVID-19.



In conclusion, tourism is a vital industry that plays a significant role in the economic, social, and cultural development of countries worldwide. It provides opportunities for individuals to explore new destinations, learn about different cultures, and create lasting memories.



However, it is important to recognize the environmental impact that tourism can have and strive towards sustainable tourism practices. As Ghana continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry faces unprecedented challenges, but with resilience and innovation, it can rebuild and continue to thrive. Let us continue to support and promote responsible tourism to ensure a brighter future for all.