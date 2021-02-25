Opinions of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Columnist: Godwin Agbeko Akpadzi

Tourism and Coronavirus

Tourism is the activities of people travelling to and staying in places outside their usual environment for leisure, business or other purposes which may include sightseeing, camping, food, entertainment, and cross-culture.



Tourism is vital for the success of many economies around the world. It boosts the revenue of the economy, creates thousands of jobs, develops the infrastructures of a country and plants a sense of cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens. It plays a crucial role in the life of a traveller or tourist, as it is also to experience life in different ways. It is a good remedy for stress, anxiety, and depression.



In this era of coronavirus pandemic, with many restrictions on the movement of people, the tourism industry has in no doubt been affected badly. Many potential tourists are confined in their stressful environments for fear of contracting the deadly virus or by government's restrictions.



However, management of the various tourist sites on the other hand has put various arrangements in place to safeguard their clients through the provision of safe tourism. Some sites have made available Personal Protective Products (PPEs) for visitors; they have also reduced the number of intakes to prevent crowded environments as well as running a shift system for staffs.



With all the stress and anxiety being caused by the coronavirus, it is healthy advice to travel to a recreational centre once in a while in order to keep the mind refreshed.



Many people have been confined with office works, homestay and isolation or with online programs for the fear of COVID -19; it is time to take some time out to visit a tourist site; advisably in your locality to explore the beauty of nature to ease stress. It is also good and safer to visit sites that are not always populated, as this makes room for social distancing.



Despite the provision of safety arrangements made at the various tourist sites, it is advisable that tourists plan their own arrangements while embarking on a tour; such as carrying enough or spare nose masks or face shield, hand sanitisers, food and water. As much as you possibly can, travel in smaller groups.



You can as well enquire from the facility you intend to visit for their safety arrangements or a tour operator to facilitate your safe tourism.



Until a permanent remedy is found, we must learn to adjust to this pandemic.



Godwin Agbeko Akpadzi



Email: dancinggodwin@gmail.com