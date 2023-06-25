Top 5 fashion designers in Ghana 2023

Opinions of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Columnist: Kenneth Awotwe Darko

In the realm of Ghana's fashion landscape, it is an indisputable truth that the vanguards of the industry have embarked upon a quest to refine and elevate the very essence of this captivating industry.



Ever-present and unwavering in their devotion, these gifted artisans infuse their creative prowess into the scope of tradition, transmuting accessories and time-honored fabrics into resplendent tapestries of contemporary opulence.



Through this written testament, we endeavor to bestow rightful accolades upon the revered maestros of Ghana's fashion realm, whose indelible contributions have propelled the industry's resplendent growth and enduring allure.



This piece is geared towards highlighting the Top 5 fashion designers in Ghana for the year 2023:



• Cecil Duddley Mends: Renowned in the realm of fashion, Cecil Duddley Mends is hailed as a virtuoso of sartorial artistry. His deft hands meticulously craft intricately tailored suits and regal academic gowns, each a testament to his deep reverence for Ghanaian culture and heritage.



• Kofi Okyere Darko: A luminary in his own right, Kofi Okyere Darko commands the fashion landscape as the illustrious CEO of the esteemed clothing line, Nineteen 57. Additionally, he stands as the visionary founder of the esteemed annual extravaganza, Rhythms on Da Runway, seamlessly merging the realms of fashion and music in a symphony of unparalleled creativity.



• Ophelia Crossland: An arbiter of opulence and refinement, Ophelia Crossland weaves enchanting tales of luxury through her captivating designs. With an unwavering commitment to elegance, her creations exude unrivaled craftsmanship and unwavering attention to detail that leave onlookers spellbound.



• Aisha Ayensu: Aisha Ayensu's artistry has reached international acclaim. Her accolades include the design of exquisite garments and mesmerizing stage costumes for luminaries such as Beyoncé, Genevieve Nnaji, Jackie Appiah, and Sandra "Alexandrina" Don-Arthur, further solidifying her status as a purveyor of unparalleled glamour and style.



• Abrantie the Gentleman: Oheneba Yaw Boamah, the creative force behind the renowned menswear brand, Abrantie the Gentleman, has redefined the very fabric of men's fashion in Ghana. Harmoniously melding traditional African textiles with modern tailoring, his visionary designs breathe new life into the masculine sartorial realm, transcending boundaries with their unparalleled fusion of heritage and contemporary flair.