Tips for preventing motion sickness (travel sickness) while traveling

Opinions of Monday, 14 August 2023

Columnist: Samuel Abunkunyi

What is motion sickness?



Motion sickness, also known as travel sickness, is a common yet perplexing condition that can turn a joyful journey into an uncomfortable experience. Whether it’s a car ride, a boat trip, or an airplane journey, motion sickness can affect anyone, irrespective of age or gender.



Causes of motion sickness



Motion sickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting sensory signals from different parts of the body. Essentially, our senses work together to provide us with a stable perception of our surroundings. However, when these sensory cues don’t align, confusion arises. The primary sensory systems involved in motion perception are the inner ear’s vestibular system, which senses motion and changes in position, and the visual system, which observes the surroundings.



When these systems send contradictory signals to the brain, as can happen in various modes of transportation, motion sickness can result. For example, when reading a book or focusing on a device inside a moving car, the eyes may perceive stillness while the inner ear senses the vehicle’s motion. This discordance between the senses can trigger feelings of nausea and discomfort.



Symptoms of motion sickness



The symptoms of motion sickness can vary in intensity and duration, but they commonly include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, pale skin, cold sweat, and fatigue.



Preventive measures and remedies



While some individuals seem more prone to motion sickness due to their genetic makeup, several strategies can help prevent or alleviate its symptoms:



Choose the right seat: Opt for a seat that minimizes the conflicting sensory inputs. For instance, in a car, the front seat or looking straight ahead can help reduce motion sickness.



Gaze at the horizon: Fixating on a stable point in the distance, such as the horizon, can help synchronize visual and vestibular cues, reducing sensory conflict.



Fresh air: Adequate ventilation and fresh air can alleviate nausea and promote a sense of relief.



Stay hydrated: Dehydration can exacerbate motion sickness, so it’s important to stay hydrated.



Ginger: Ginger has been shown to have anti-nausea properties. Consuming ginger in various forms might help alleviate symptoms.



Medications: Take over-the-counter and prescription medications like antihistamines and scopolamine one or two hours before traveling, but they should be used under medical supervision.



Habituation: Gradually exposing oneself to motion can help desensitise the body to conflicting sensory inputs, reducing the likelihood of motion sickness over time.



Avoid a heavy meal before or during travel. Eat small portions of plain food instead. Don’t eat greasy, spicy, or acidic foods before or during travel.



Motion sickness, though uncomfortable, is a common occurrence that can be managed with awareness and the right strategies.