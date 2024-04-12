Timeless Mahama

Opinions of Friday, 12 April 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Friends, in our 67th year of Independence, as a nation, we have stories to tell - both pleasant and unpleasant. But it is consoling to note that nation-building comes with all forms of challenges. Great nations the world over have had their share of these wonted difficulties, and Ghana is no exception.



So, economic challenges in countries are not unwonted. The problem is how to deal with them, and this goes with high-end, cutting-edge, bold, and decisive leadership.



Unfortunately, leaders of this kind and type are rare; and they come once in a while in generations. It is for this reason that we have to thank God for H.E. John Dramani Mahama. This is not a matter of propaganda but a hard fact, and I will prove it.



If we are sincere as a people, we will acknowledge that the level of infrastructure development under President John Dramani Mahama in less than four years has been matchless. And I am talking of development in the areas of Health, provision of good drinking water, schools, roads, ICT, and transport, just to mention a few.



Most of these are not only essential life-changing projects but are projects that have never happened or existed in the history of our beloved nation. I have already dealt with some of these projects in my previous write-ups and I don't want to burden you with details about them.



Remarkably, the amazing thing about the young man from Bole is the speed with which he does things. It took Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah nine years to do what he did for Ghana, but it took President John Mahama less than four years to do all that he did, and on this score I foresee him breaking Nkrumah's record in infrastructure development if he is given another chance as president.