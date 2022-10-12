Three lions; The story of Gyidi

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Columnist: Richard Tawiah

There was a forest called Gyidi. It had abundance of riches. The animals lived their normal life with pride and contentment.



One day, they had a stranger visit them in their land. It was a lion who arrived with a humble appeal for acceptance into the community. The lion gained the trust of the animals because he said he had come to help them. The lion was sheltered, loved, and accepted by fellow animals.



The lion went back to his homeland and returned with two other lions to his new community. When the other animals in the forest thought they were showing love, the lions saw them as fools.



The three lions ganged up, brutalised the animals in the forest, and took control of their resources.



Suddenly, animals in the forest became slaves in their own jungle. This continued for a very long time, but due to the fear of being killed by lions, oppression and injustices were indirectly allowed and tolerated in Gyidi.



Sadly, many animals even connived with the lions to rob and kill their own people. It's been many years, and the descendants of the jungles have lost control of their natural habitat.



One day, a lion died, and strangely, animals in the jungles were crying. Why would they cry for a lion who has stolen so much from them?



And it's likely because if they dare jubilate, they would be denied access to their own resources and it may be that the new generation of animals in the forest have not been told how cruel the lions treated them.