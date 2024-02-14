Opinions of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Columnist: Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The ministerial reshuffle by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government is simply dead on arrival. It has been long overdue and comes at a time when the government is already collapsing.



The president had ample opportunity to reshuffle his ministerial appointees, especially when their performance was abysmal and the country was facing an economic crisis.



The minority caucus, along with many right-thinking Ghanaians, have consistently called for this reshuffle, highlighting the non-performance of the majority of the ministers. Unfortunately, our pleas were outrightly ignored and not given due consideration.



One cannot help but wonder why it has taken President Akufo-Addo so long to acknowledge the underperformance of his ministers.



Why did he not act earlier when the demands for change from the people of Ghana, the minority, and even prominent figures within his own party, including a significant number of the majority caucus members, were so pronounced?



Now at the tail end, with barely 10 months to the elections, the new ministerial team will certainly face a steep learning curve.



It is unrealistic to expect them to reverse and salvage the course of a collapsing government within such a short space of time.



What we truly deserve is a proactive and responsive government that addresses the needs of the people with a sense of urgency, rather than one that waits until the last minute to deceptively appear to be addressing the glaring issues at hand.



This reshuffle is dead on arrival!



