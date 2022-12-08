This land Ghana, can never be conquered

Opinions of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Columnist: Fafafe Agbodzi-Sewornu

Greetings to you in the name of our supreme creator, divinities and our worthy Ancestors.



The world today has derailed completely from the principles and laws of the Supreme being and we have built a demonic system and we’re following the REVERSE ORDER. The result of this is that; The just and good people rather suffer and die miserably whiles the wicked and the evil ones seemed to triumph.



I am obliged to release these statements to the press since it’s a directive from neither world. An evil spirit sits on Ghana and the rest of the lands. This spirit designs our system for us.



And our system survives on mistakes or wrongdoing; when you do wrong, the system rewards you but when you do good always, the system sinks you or even kills you. The system encourages wrongdoing.



The system makes men weak, timid to talk and act economically inactive while their female counterparts enjoy the reverse with voice and command. Also making and implementing policies that introduce harsh and unfriendly conditions, redistributing income which favour only A FEW.



There has been a nefarious design to conquer certain tribes, lands: name them, change their genes, make them bow to super-imposed regimes who also further owe allegiance to super powers hence complete sell out of Ghana, Africa and the black race in entity.



The neither world forewarns the following elites who are grand agents of the evil design:



• The National Chief Imam

• Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

• Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panyin

• Catholic Bishops Conference

• The elite society

• The heads of state and at this time, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



These above names were and are still busily serving further the G8 world and also have the overall grand controllers ie Queen Elizabeth II and the Vatican/Pope.



For over centuries now and on several occasions, these grand controllers had hatched designs to haunt and kill till the entire specific beings or tribes are washed off the surface of the earth; reasons being an old/atheist story that brought conflicts between two (2) fashions.



These beings are using counter and anti-Mawuga’s reversed spirit which we call in Ewe as Voodoo powered by a witchcraft spirit called TORHONOR which others refer to as Jehovah or God.



This spirit gradually sunk nature through the Voodoo way where everything of nature there is a close man-made substitute created which is synthetic but glittering and has a great luring effect.



These anti-Mawuga people have taken over everywhere and are bent to destroy the world and change the ORDER of THE CREATOR, Mawuga.



This release is to notify such groups and people that; their plans this time won’t succeed, they should rescind their evil ways especially the blacks lured/deceived and they are madly supporting this cause digging their own graves.



These designs in the long run won't favour any coloured or dark skin race or the created third-world people. For it’s a crafty and deadly master plan.



Prominent past leaders bowed to this plastic spirit. They then aid in the short-term benefits attached. This led to a lot of historical conflicts and instabilities, coup d'etas, economic shutdowns, immoralities, pandemics, epidemics, unpatriotic and control dogmas.



Effects of their plans on the planets are as follows;



• Forgetfulness

• Reverse way of thinking and doing things

• Falsification of histories

• High or quick mortality rate

• System delays

• Fear

• Love for money

• Love for Foreign

• Destruction of culture and replacing it with religion and religious dogmas

• Slavery/control

• Taking over our resources



All their plans and their sources are known, neutralizing is also known since Mawuga remains Omnipotent.



This Covid and previous predicaments were their means to weaken and take absolute control but they will soon fail.



I salute the globe; Mawuga’s creations and I will be back stating the way out in surviving these heinous designs and everybody’s role.



Thank you.



asfafafe@gmail.com