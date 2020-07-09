Opinions of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Columnist: Miss Henreitta Asante, Contributor

This character cannot be assassinated: Women inclusion amplified!

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was formerly the Minister of Education

It's been very interesting how the appointment of one woman has rendered the leadership of the New Patriotic party into a charade of frustration, defamation, and character assassination.



I thought "The best running mate in the world would not make a difference" as suggested by Bawumiah? So what has changed now?



It's very unfortunate that role models to many in our part of the world could downplay the hard-earned reputation of another just because she doesn't sit in front of cameras to throw foul words at another, just because she is a woman, just because she is an educationist.



The reservations of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah and John Boadu are nothing but wasted! Just like the scenes of the German movie; "three stooges" their submissions and composure clearly shows the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has numbed their senses to suggest the death of another fellow and exhibit such uncouth attitude and disrespect to women and even the "Kayayei"



As a socialist party, we accept the kayayei and everyone across this country. It would be of great honour to have just kayayei wave at Prof because; it's a sign of achieving the ideals of Social Democracy.



It's a moment for the amplification of the existence, and exploring the capabilities of women insensitive decision making for our country Ghana and people like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his other two surrogates who have no respect for women can never downplay it.



This is the NDC where gender doesn't prevent us from according respect and amplifying the capabilities of women.



We are proud of Prof. and we are confident she would deliver on her mandate.



Shalom!!

