Thirty-eight years of HIV/AIDS in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Columnist: Frank Owusu Obimpeh

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is an acquired defect of the cellular immunity associated with the infection by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The disease has reached pandemic proportion and has been considered a public health concern. This study is aimed at analyzing the trend of HIV/AIDS research in Ghana.



Interpretation



This model provides a comprehensive and flexible use of evidence to estimate state-level HIV seroprevalence for Ghana using program data and adjusting for explanatory variables. Thus, investment in program data for HIV surveillance will provide reliable estimates for HIV sub-national monitoring and improve planning and interventions for epidemiologic control.



Method



We used the various database to a conduct bibliometric analysis of HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana from 1986 to 2024 employing “HIV”, “AIDS”, “acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”, “Human immunodeficiency virus”, and “Ghana” as search descriptions. The most common bibliometric indicators were applied for the selected publications.



Result



The number of scientific research articles retrieved for HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana has been comprehensive.



The trend in HIV/AIDS research in Ghana is increasing yet evolving. Four articles were retracted while two had an expression of concern.



Conclusion



The growth of scientific literature in HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana was found to be high and increasing. However, the hotspot analysis still shows more unexplored grey areas in the future.



The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade amid a global pandemic that has overloaded healthcare systems and constrained access to life-saving services.



Meanwhile, rising poverty, mental health issues, and abuse are increasing children's and women’s risk of infection,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Unless we ramp up efforts to resolve the inequalities driving the HIV epidemic, which are now exacerbated by COVID-19, we may see more children infected with HIV and more children losing their fight against AIDS.”