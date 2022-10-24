Third world war came beckoning and the world responded – Thus Ghana suffers

Opinions of Monday, 24 October 2022

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

Pre-technology warfare was more of a conventional form of battle, sometimes obliterating, pounding, and other times skirmishing. Since the end of World War 2, the world shifted into overdrive in industrialisation, technology, ICT, and education as space borders were prodded and explored.



To the extent that a serious search for an alternative planet to inhabit is in the frivolous stage of manifestation, which, in my opinion, will not bear fruit any time soon, if there should even be some form of success, a doubtful endeavour.



There began a race for the manufacturing of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) by the most criminal elements on earth, including but not limited to the USA, Europe, the USSR (modern-day Russia), India, and others. The atomic bomb brought about an innovation in the distribution of power as it became the cane that “daddy would use on sonny”! To sound the calling, two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki three days apart, bringing Japan to its knees.



The hydrogen bomb, a most effective tool for instant massacre and obliteration soon became a reality, too, establishing the lines of superiority where it was finally accepted that the USA was the ultimate superpower of the world especially as the disintegration of the USSR saw a rapid meltdown of a possible contender for the title.



Where do we stand in all this? Well, the scenario has not changed much except that the finesse of diplomatic cum warfare cosmetology paints the same picture in a different light. In the past, during the world wars, Ghana was under brute British rule, and many soldiers were conscripted into the army to fight the useless wars that had grave consequences on Ghana’s society and economy.



The difference today is that we are independent, and we are being forced into this war like a swimmer overwhelmed by the boisterous seas desperate to find a stretch of land on the horizon to brave the odds and swim to safety. Yes, we are in a contrived battle to survive given the exogenous circumstances forced upon us.



World War 3 is raging, this time in proxy while the world economy is in a sharp freefall. The UK is fighting to remain above the waters because the pound sterling is drowning and the social structure of Great Britain is tattered and torn, nothing like the greatness that her people tout to once have had.



Europe is in turmoil, and the fuel shortage in France has created absolute chaos. Germany is selling the Hamburg Harbour to the Chinese due to fiscal deficits that are wreaking havoc on that country. The upheaval in Europe is reminiscent of the medieval upheavals that characterised the situation in Europe some centuries ago.



Today, the Europeans tighten the noose around the neck of African states because Africa has always been their breadbasket. The source of their success is in the roots of Africa. Before their debut on the continent, Europeans were scavengers who survived on the spoils of war that raged amongst themselves until their brutes crossed over into Africa and brought our mighty nations to their knees with canons and muskets.



To maintain its control over this source of wealth, Europe tightens its grip by lobbying against Ghana’s cocoa, for example, citing deforestation as the main reason. This hypocritical statement makes it so naked given that Europe has deforested its landscape to make way for Farley and hay meadows to feed the huge ranches that support their economy. It is ok for them to deforest while it is a crime for us to do so to survive and become self-dependent.



I am not talking about the dirty galamsey that President Nana Akufo-Addo has waged a merciless war to end. I am talking about the freezing of payments owed to Ghana and the paid propaganda against the economy championed by a scoundrel as one Dr Steve Hanke, which in effect is somehow successful as their utterances continue to disturb the stability of our currency, the Cedi.



I wish that Ghanaians would see reason and notice that their foolishness is fuelling the rage against Ghana. The very idiots who are raising rubble are the same that splash money at joints and bars every evening as they sip the comfort of Ghanaians away with their vile vituperations and senseless discourse. There are two pubs close to my house that are packed every day with pimps, prostitutes, and patrons from all walks of life. To say that Ghanaians are suffering is half-baked; let me tell you why.



You see, the unemployed Ghanaian deserves to be employed and deserves the respect of being a breadwinner for the family. Yes, but please do not misconstrue my next submission. In all honesty, the many unemployed make more money than the employed. They live off of friends that send them some stipends for survival, and at the end of the month the contributions add up to more than what their employed helpers earn.



Forgive me, but this is not to impugn the unfortunate amongst us, but to sell a point that even though things are hard, people scathe by. Those that sit on social media cracking their brains trying hard to make meaningful submissions albeit in futility are achieving nothing but making nonsense of themselves. They dare to waste time and cell phone credit on foolishness than gainful ploys.



Luckily for us, our women are smart and entrepreneurial being the breadwinners of many a Ghanaian family. Most of the men are useless slay queen seekers at clubs and pubs as they spend their money on stupidity while they berate the economy and run their country aground. Women have become the rock of our economy.



I am glad that I have witnessed an Akufo-Addo government that has brought relief to parents by creating free SHS, self-guarantor loans for tertiary students, and all. The covid-19 brought out the shine in Akufo-Addo when he showed love to Ghanaians with free water and electricity, which I believe was a mistake because our idiotic lot did not deserve such benevolence.



The reverberations of that benevolence have now translated into a part of the reason why we are in this situation, and instead of showing appreciation by fully supporting him, they are rather giving credence to John Mahama’s insult that Ghanaians have short memories.



The foreign banks in Ghana are the curse of the liberalisation of our economy. They have manipulated the system and empowered Blackmarket vendors to determine the strength of our currency. They must be closed down. Let the local banks be the only monetary institutions to work within our borders. I am very sure that we will never go through a currency fall again!



Of course, let me stop here because this is one of the main reasons why our predicament is unsettling other than Ukraine, Russia, America, and toothless NATO!