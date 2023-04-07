Opinions of Friday, 7 April 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

This is a stark reminder of the inequalities that exist in our society. Despite having similar skills and abilities, certain groups of people have been denied access to the same opportunities that others take for granted.



This lack of equal opportunity has had a profound effect on the lives of those who have been left behind, and it is time to take action to ensure that everyone has the same chance to succeed.



The root of this problem lies in the fact that certain groups are systematically excluded from certain opportunities. This can be seen in workplaces and political associations where certain minority groups are often overlooked for promotions or higher-paying positions, or in the education system, where certain communities are deprived of access to quality schools and resources.



These disparities are further compounded by institutionalized ethnicism and sexism, which have been deeply ingrained in our society for generations.



The consequences of unequal opportunity are far-reaching. Those who are denied access to the same opportunities as others are more likely to experience poverty, unemployment, and poor health outcomes. This can also lead to a lack of access to necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare, which can have a devastating impact on a person’s quality of life.



The only way to address this issue is to create a level playing field for everyone. We must take steps to ensure that all people have equal access to educational and employment opportunities, regardless of their background or identity. We must also work to eliminate institutionalized ethnicism and sexism so that everyone has a chance to succeed and reach their full potential.



It is time to recognize that “they are not better than us but opportunities eluded us” is an unacceptable state of affairs. We must take action to ensure that everyone has an equal chance to succeed and that no one is left behind due to systemic inequality. Only then can we truly create a society where everyone has the same opportunity to reach their goals and realize their dreams?