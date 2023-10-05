Opinions of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Some people in the world, who once believed in the existence of a Supreme Being called God, are now in their newly found commonsense, saying there is not any entity called God. This class of people I am talking about is different from the known atheists (a person who disbelieves or lacks belief in the existence of God or gods).



To the people I am talking about, they believe only in things that science has answers to. Anything that has not, or cannot, be scientifically proven, does not exist, or they only exist in the imagination of their believers.



I have come to believe that anything that does not exist has no name. Therefore, anything that has a name does exist. True or false?



Could anyone out there help me with the name of an American scientist who never believed in God until his invention? I read about him almost forty years ago. I cannot find the book I read about him and have forgotten his name.



Anyway, after his invention, he sat in the comfort zone of his living room with many things surrounding him.



Just look around you in your sitting room to better understand his demonstration.



He looked at the telephone in his room and said it was made by someone. He said the same about his television, chairs, sofas, tables, mirror, different bottles of alcohol, lights, etc. He put the name of the manufacturer of each item to it. He then said to himself, that none of the things surrounding him in his room could have come to exist if they were not made by someone. Therefore, he could be the only odd one among them to have come into existence without a maker or creator.



From that moment forward, he started believing that there was someone superior somewhere that created him. He concluded that there was a God that created him even though, he could not see him.



I hope the modern-day wise people who have come to conclude that there is no God, will not come to tell me the scientist was created by his parents who gave birth to him.



Mind you, presently, it is not everything that science has got an answer to, that is why at times they will conclude that it came about because of nature.



In every country and religion, they believe in the existence of an unknown Superior Being or Power they refer variously to in their language as God (Western world), Allah (Arabs), Onyankrompon (Ghanaians), Chineke (Nigerian Ibos), Kami (Japanese), Shén or Shàngdì (Chinese), etc. Could all these people, races, and religions be wrong?



Why would every tribe and race have a name for such a Spiritual Being if He did not exist?



It is like saying there is no life elsewhere in the limitless universe except on the planetary earth. The fact that our scientific knowledge has not yet been able to carry us far enough to contact life on other planets, should not become an accepted conclusion that life does not exist anywhere else apart from Earth.



There are uncountable stars in the universe so surely, life may exist on some of them, that is my firm belief. Therefore, the fact that we have not met the Superior Being that created humans or life on our planet does not mean such a Power does not exist.



I hope nobody will ask me the question, who then created the said God? Like science we believe in going as far as we can, so also can I go as far as believing that there is God, however, about who created Him, my knowledge is limited.



Why does the United States of America have it as its motto, “In God We Trust”, if there was no God? "In God, We Trust" denotes that the political and economic prosperity of the nation is in God's hands”.



To conclude, let the “Ghana Movement of Commonsense” led by one Avraham Ben Moshe, understand that there is a God, whether we can prove His existence or not.



I challenge those saying there is no God to sit in their homes and do as the American scientist did to finally conclude that nothing in their home came to exist if nobody had manufactured it.



What about you, the non-believer in God, thus, a Superior Being or Power? Is such a Power not existing somewhere unknown to you and me?



There is God! I believe so.