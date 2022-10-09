There is a brighter future for Ghanaians under this NPP government: Sissala East in focus

Opinions of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Columnist: Fuseini Abdul- fatawu

Ghana our dear nation can certainly do better. This will not happen until those of us who are passionate about its affairs step up and offer ourselves to serve, beginning especially from the grassroots of our dear party, the NPP. Serving at this level means we avail ourselves to get the facts on the ground on key government interventions and policies and communicate the same to the masses, especially in my beloved Sissala East Constituency.



It needs no telling that the economic situation in the country is dire at the moment and the masses of our people are suffering. This we know for obvious reasons from the debilitating effects of the pandemic, our over-reliance on imports, the unending war between Russia and Ukraine, and our NDC's resolve in delaying the passage of key government proposals in parliament, among others.



The NPP under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia-led administration on daily basis admits this and continues to show commitment and the zeal to do its best in alleviating the hardships and delivering a Ghana we can all be proud of in the future.



In light of these, the government rolled out key interventions that aimed at cushioning individuals & businesses including YouStart, and other financial support schemes with little interest coupled with our industrialization drive championed through the 1D1F initiative in collaboration with the private sector, Planting for Food & Jobs, Rearing for Food & Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, etc.



For these and many reasons, I like many others believe the NPP government under His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, and his able Vice president, the hard-working, industrious, and innovative Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia remain the solid vehicle that delivers the transformation our dear country solely needs.



I can also tell you with certainty the Hon MP for the Sissala East Constituency, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia and the Presidents representative in the municipality, Hon. Fuseini Yakubu Batong, know our beloved Sissala East is faced with myriads of challenges that impede the full realization of the potentials of our constituency (inadequate infrastructure, inadequate and bad road network across the municipality and those linking Tumu to Wa and Bolgatanga, inadequate sporting facilities, inadequate water supply, among others).



In Hon. Fuseini Yakubu Batong, we have an MCE who has demonstrated his commitment and resolve in attending to the daily issues that confront the people of the municipality, ensuring he continued with the necessary structures put in place by his predecessor, whilst taking bold steps in initiating new developmental projects towards improving the lots of the populace in the municipality.



We are also privileged to have in my estimation the best MP in the history of the Sissala East Constituency, especially in the first two years of his first term of office. He already has an unparalled record in terms of human resource development, support to the various sectors, etc. Let us take a look at a few of them:



(I) Education (provision of street lights, construction of classroom blocks, sponsorship of GES to embark on a seminar for JHS across the constituency, sponsorship for key human resources identified as key gaps in the constituency, refurbishment of GES office accommodation, donating and supporting the Kanton SHS National Maths and Science Quiz team with laptops etc);



(II) Health (donation of essential medical equipment and supplies such as anti-snake serum, provision of modern laptops to key management including MDHS, and the two medical doctors serving in our deprived constituency, furnishing of Taffiasi CHPS, provision of street lights for all health facilities, donation of projectors and routers to our only health training institution -Tumu Midwifery Training College etc)



(III) In the area of Youth, Sports, & Women Empowerment, he also supported the two clubs in the constituency who qualified and partook in the middle league with 5000 Ghana cedis each, supported Real 24 hours with a set of jerseys and a token of GH¢1000.00 to enable them honour their MTN-FA cup match in Wa, procurement and donation of 32 pieces of high-quality jerseys including a token of 500 Ghana cedis to each of the seven (7) teams that participated in the second division league, supported over 100 young ladies with over 100 sewing machines to aid their training, organized a capacity building of 40 women in soap making and subsequent support with GH¢2000.00 each, etc;



(IV) In line with a manifesto promise to continuously engage all relevant key stakeholders in the constituency, he has been ever-present and engaging his constituents all the time despite his additional schedules;



(V) A computer and a multipurpose printer were donated to some traditional councils to facilitate their work, etc;



(VI) In Hon. Chinnia's quest to provide safe drinking water to his constituents, he also drilled and installed over 10 boreholes in various communities to improve the water supply there and also create a respite for our vulnerable women and children.



(VII) The Hon. MP also facilitated the opening up of new roads by the construction of roads linking Pina to Nitalu and Pina to Tanla with funding from DDF.



(VIII) He has also taken an initiative aimed at reviving the communal spirit and community participation by supporting various communities with various sums of money to complete community-led self-initiated projects. In this regard, he has engaged some communities to begin the process of constructing multi-purpose health infrastructure by providing cement whilst the community supports with labour.



Fellow Ghanaians and patriots in the Sissala East constituency and beyond, ours is a record to be proud of whilst looking forward for more exploits from leadership. Leadership will continue to engage all relevant stakeholders on our old age poor road infrastructure which has not gotten the needed attention across various regimes. Our road challenges is a problem since independence and we are optimistic of getting some attention this time under the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia leadership especially judging from the lobbying skills of our honourable MP.



For this reason I join other key members of the NPP notably the General Secretary of the party Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong to make a clarion call on all patriots to make sustained efforts in putting aside any differences that may exist between party people for the sake of the tradition we so cherish. Let’s provide the needed support to the MP, MCE, and the Chairman Suara Tahiru Bakuri-led Constituency Executive Committee to deliver.



Dear patriots, ours is a tradition that rewards dedication, sacrifice, service and hard work. Let’s stay together and work together. This is the only way we can make sustained efforts in building Sissala East and a Ghana we all want to be proud of. This is also the only way, we can reward hard work and sacrifices that many others gave in our quest to wrestle and maintain power from the NDC in 2016 and 2020.