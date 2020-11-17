Opinions of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Columnist: Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor

There are two Dr. Amoako Tuffuors in the government

Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor

I decided to write this short article just to explain the background. There is a lot of pressure on me, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor to explain whether I am the one in the Nungua Land business.



I am not the one involved. I am Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor, most people know me as a founding member of the NPP; the founder of Ghana School Feeding Program; Tuffuor vs. Attorney General; and NPP campaign strategist. I am an engineer, businessman and politician. I work as the advisor to the President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The other Dr. Amoako Tuffuor is the one who is involved in the Nungua land issue. Since he has called for a press conference and explained, I decided to come and explain the differences between the two Amoako Tuffuors. He went to school in Canada and works as an economist in the Vice President’s office.



If there are any questions, they should be directed to him. I know he is very capable and can answer these questions. I don’t see any reason for people to chase him. I don’t have all the details so I would want to abstain from the issue.



I hope this explains that the Amoako Tuffuor writing this has nothing to do with the Nungua lands. I wish to thank all my numerous friends and supporters who thought I was in some kind of trouble for at least voicing it out. There hasn’t been any wrongdoing anywhere.

