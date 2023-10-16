The year coming to an end: A call for caution on the roads

Opinions of Monday, 16 October 2023

Columnist: Mabel Delassie Awuku

On October 15, 2023, while driving my trusty Nissan March which has served me faithfully for the past ten years, I found myself in a rather unsettling encounter.



Behind me was a Ford Escape, driven by an impatient individual whose speed and aggression on the road left me deeply concerned. To avoid any confrontation,

I veered to the side of the road, hoping he would pass me by without further

incident.



However, it seemed that my cautious driving pace had triggered an uncontrollable rage in the driver of the Ford Escape. He couldn't contain his frustration, and in his fit of anger, he took his eyes off the road to hurl insults at me for not driving as fast as he desired.



Regrettably, this momentary lapse of focus had devastating consequences. In the midst of berating me, he collided with a schoolgirl who was crossing the road.



The severity of the accident was undeniable, and the young girl required immediate medical attention. Suddenly, his rush to get somewhere became inconsequential compared to the urgency of taking the injured student to the hospital.



From the look in the driver's eyes, it was evident that he held me responsible for the unfortunate accident he had caused. In the chaos that ensued, it became clear that impatience and road rage had led to a situation that none of us could have anticipated or wished for.



As the year draws to a close, it's a time of reflection, celebration, and anticipation for the future.



Many of us are busy making plans for New Year's Eve parties, setting resolutions, and cherishing the moments we've shared in the past twelve months. However, amidst all the festivity, it's crucial to remember that safety should remain a top priority. One of the areas where caution is paramount is on the roads. In this article, we will discuss why it's essential for everyone to

exercise caution, particularly when driving, as the year comes to an end.



The end of the year is marked by various celebrations and gatherings. Whether it's holiday parties, family reunions, or simply going out to celebrate the approaching New Year, there's a noticeable increase in travel during this time. With more people on the road, the risk of accidents and incidents rises. This makes it imperative for all individuals to exercise caution while driving,

ensuring the safety of themselves and others.



Depending on your location, the year-end months often bring adverse weather conditions. Snow, ice, rain, fog, and reduced visibility can create hazardous driving conditions. It's crucial to adjust your driving habits to suit these conditions, such as reducing speed, increasing following distances, and using headlights and other safety features appropriately.



Ignoring these precautions can lead to accidents and serious injuries. The year-end celebrations often involve alcohol, and unfortunately, this can lead to drunk driving incidents. Impaired judgment, slowed reaction times, and decreased motor skills make driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs extremely dangerous.



Everyone should plan for a designated driver, and use rideshare services, or public transportation if they intend to drink during celebrations.



The holiday season can be hectic, with many people traveling long distances to visit family and friends. Fatigue and drowsy driving are common during this

time.



Lack of sleep can impair a driver's ability to concentrate and react quickly, leading to accidents. Ensure you are well-rested before embarking on long journeys, and take breaks as needed to stay alert.



It's not just motorists who need to exercise caution on the roads; pedestrians should also be vigilant. With holiday shopping, parties, and gatherings, there's an increase in people walking on the streets. Pedestrians should use crosswalks, obey traffic signals, and stay visible at night.



Drivers must also be aware of the presence of pedestrians, especially in busy urban areas. To ensure a safe and enjoyable year-end celebration, it's essential to plan ahead. Check the weather forecast, plan your route, and leave ample time to reach your destination. Stay informed about road conditions, traffic updates, and potential hazards. Consider using GPS navigation apps that provide real-time traffic data.



In addition to individual responsibility, it's crucial to recognize the role of authorities in maintaining road safety. Properly maintained roads and highways, along with clear and visible road signs, are essential components of safe driving.



Authorities must ensure that roads are well-maintained, especially in regions where harsh weather conditions prevail during the year-end months.



Deepening road sign paint to make it more visible during adverse weather and low light conditions can significantly enhance road safety. This simple yet effective measure can reduce the likelihood of accidents caused by drivers missing important signs, such as speed limits, warnings, pedestrian crossings, or directions.



In conclusion, road safety is a collective effort that requires both responsible choices from individuals and proactive measures from authorities. By adhering to road safety guidelines, respecting one another on the road, and advocating for better road infrastructure, we can ensure that the year concludes on a positive note, with everyone safe and sound, and ready to embrace the opportunities of the new year ahead.