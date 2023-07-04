The whole truth of biblical creation, epilog

Opinions of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Columnist: Herman

We live in a land that loves a lie. An article online publishing request was sent to over 215 entities. They included secular web news, “so-called” Christian websites, creationist sites, and even atheist/evolutionist websites. Most of the emails that were sent were as follows:



On Easter Sunday, April 15th, 1990, a mother of two stood up and asked, “How can I teach my teenage boys about Adam and Eve in the Garden when all they are taught is evolution in school?”. She was told to “Just believe the Bible”. Now then. Was that of any help to her? From that, I decided to find the truth.



Fast forward to October 1995. At the dinner table, my son suddenly out of the blue, said in sadness that he found out in school that Genesis was a fairytale. I was faced with the same situation that the mother on Easter Sunday faced.



After dinner, I showed him the truth of Genesis chapters one and two, and a glow and a big smile appeared on his face. He saw that Genesis was revealing the existence of prehistoric mankind.



Why do many youths lose their belief in the Bible by the time they are in secondary school and college? It’s because they are humiliated and discover that they have been lied to. The worlds of theology and creationism fail to convey the truth.



I would like to send in an article periodically for publication that explains the truth about Genesis chapters one and two. It is a seven-part series. It exposes the false and foolish teachings of creationism, answering questions that others have not been able to answer. Do you have an interest? Part one is attached.



Every English-speaking site I could find in Africa, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Russia Today was emailed with the request. As of July 1st, 2023, only GhanaWeb.com would print the truth of creation.



I was visiting a church in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania USA, on that Easter Sunday. The lady asked the pastor for help, but he could not give her a helpful answer. So I went to libraries in different cities, reading every book I could find about creation, evolution, and the big bang.



I also read Genesis repeatedly, trying to make logical sense of it.



One December night, in the year 1993, a voice spoke to me saying “The days in Genesis are not in the same week”. When I applied the template of the seven feasts for the correct chronological order, I had the true rendition of creation.



After nearly thirty years of trying, no pastor in the USA would allow me to show my PowerPoint presentation to their congregations. After writing every creationist organization in the world, twice, none would examine and change their false doctrines.



My “free” seminars were mostly unattended. A total of three came to my first six seminars. It continues to be a perilous journey to try to convey the truth of Genesis.



In February 2010, I sent the presentation to the Sanhedrin in Israel. At first, they were overjoyed with the confirmation of Genesis. But after they settled down, and realized that they would have to admit that the writers of the Talmud were in error, the Sanhedrin decided to “table” the news.



The gospel of creation is just as factual as the gospel of salvation. Up until this point, GhanaWeb.com, radio stations Worship FM 101.7 in Monrovia Liberia, and Testimony FM 88.1 in Gomoa District, Central Region in Ghana, have been the only help I have had in proclaiming the whole truth of Creation. I urge all that can, to please send donations to them.



In closing, “young Earth” believers have the false notion that death on Earth only began after the Fall of modern mankind, which was in 4267 BC. They use the following scripture:



Romans 5:12



Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:

They forget about this scripture:



John 8:44a



Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth,

Whom did Satan murder? He was the cause of the 600+ million-year fossil record that we have today.



Because of Adam’s disobedience, modern mankind brought death upon himself. But by doing so, it opened the door for (true) salvation, and the destruction of Satan.



This series of articles was written to help others understand and believe the Word of Yehovah. I’m so sorry that it has come too late to help that mother in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania USA.