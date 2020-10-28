Opinions of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Columnist: Rickey L. Peters

The wastewater treatment plant workers’ higher calling

Water treatment plant

Around the kingly and regal conference table sat the Chairman and the Board. Staff members were presenting their year-end reports.



The chief of staff, Gabriel, stood and reported, "Mr Chairman the human race is polluting the waters so much that the natural purification cycle cannot keep up.



If the pollution continues at this rate, all of mankind and the poor innocent creatures on earth will soon be poisoned by the contaminated waters."



Gabriel continued, “It is a sad indictment against mankind that these waters that were once clean and clear have now become filthy and foul. The waters that were once bubbling, sparkling, rippling and flowing have now become a nasty, stagnant, foul-smelling cesspool of man's waste."



Gabriel requested, "Mr Chairman may I blow my horn which will be a signal to our managers to immediately evict all these people who have served as horrible stewards?"



The Chairman of the Board rose from His throne-like chair and said, "I understand what you are saying Gabriel, but I am going to give them a little more time on their lease. You see I have a plan to produce wastewater treatment plants to aid in nature’s purification process. The designers and builders of these plants will occupy the scene for a while. Nonetheless, the wastewater treatment plant workers will be there from now on and their responsibility will be to maintain and efficiently operate the wastewater treatment plant.”



So it became a higher calling: the wastewater treatment plant workers’ marching orders are to reclaim the waters by recycling, replenishing, and reviving the polluted waters.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.