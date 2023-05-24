The unseen political orgasm

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Columnist: Eric Murphy Asare

By nature, I fancy light-skinned ladies with a soft touch, blue eyes, and soft voices, my heart pumps and veins shiver whenever my palm touches an angel of such nature.



Sometimes I could pray in my heart and wish for such a spec lady type’ already feeling the unseen orgasm.



I met Helena at the Naspa congress held at Adum and invited her on a date at Saphire Gardens, She silently nodded at a young man with grey hair, an oval shape, and an intellectually fatigued face; the kind generally found in men who have thrust intellectualism upon themselves via their righteous social media posts and now they feel they have to carry it everywhere, even during the most mundane conversations.



Here, the topic is, “Is the government a fascist?”



“Aren’t we living in an era of darkness?”



The overnight turn point of Kumawunians who have been in darkness, traveling on dilapidated and debris roads during the regime of Philip Basoah, the late NPP housewife from Kumawu who died out of loneliness and a broken political home.



Well, I ask, lounging on the Starbucks couch, sipping Alomo bitters shot and almond milk.



“We are. but, what’s the solution?” she replies, putting on a sincere expression.



“We need to educate people. The problem of Ghanaian's political illiteracy.



We need to post more political content on social media and educate everyone on why we need to throw political polygamy/cheaters out of power to make Ghana a better place, no better wife deserves a cheating or polygamous husband.



“That makes sense.” she smiles, I guess then Ghana is currently married to Nana Addo-led NPP, who uses the Cathedral as a religion card every time.



Look, baby, Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, just as it is the spirit of a spiritless situation…”



If that is the case, what about the free senior high school education which has come to alleviate parents, she asked suspiciously.



At this juncture, I remembered that I am on a mission to win a heart to love, cherish, care for, protect, and cater for all her expenses as a good partner not to misinform her that “Yate Sika so Nso Ekcm de yen” we are starving while sitting on gold.



Sweartheart’ are you aware that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is giving Ghana a bailout and says the free SHS is a quake?



Ghana spends close to 4 percent of its GDP on education with good results in terms of enrolment but poor learning outcomes.



The flagship program Free Senior High School (SHS), which covers the full cost of secondary education, has helped increase enrolment but is poorly targeted,” IMF said in a country report released ahead of the approval of the country’s $3 billion bailout.



“It is the opium of the masses. I know this and I agree. No questions asked.” she replies quickly to avoid listening to this cliche quote.



Baby, we need to question successive governments, I remember Mr. Daniel Fenyi, an Educationist and Marriage counselor once said it's logically right to have sex with your partner to comprehensively know each other, likewise Ghana need not accept any sugar-coated words from political parties who in turn enrich themselves and only come to us with 3 cups of rice, a piece of cloth and an overnight reconstruction of our roads because of political power.



Yeah baby’ you are right, I feel cold now, can we go to my mum’s place for some drinks or would you prefer a bar?” she asks, genuinely.



“Anything is fine with me.” but



“I think we should go to mine because then we can roll a joint and listen to the music of our choice, Maa Gina is not at home.



Sure I agree, I like cool music. I am tripping on Sarkodie’s music, the strength of a woman these days.



But don’t you think this weather is perfect for some Akwaboah’s songs, especially s3 mefri abonten ba fie?