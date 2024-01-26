The unseemly use of Inaki Williams in Black Stars

Opinions of Friday, 26 January 2024

Columnist: Princeton Wiredu

Ghana's forward, Inaki Williams, demonstrated his football prowess by scoring and assisting his brother Nico Williams against Barcelona, securing Athletic Bilbao's spot in the Spanish Copa Del Rey semi-finals.



This remarkable feat unfolded less than 48 hours after Inaki jetted off in a private plane following Ghana's disappointing exit from AFCON 2023. Despite the Black Stars' struggles in the tournament, Inaki's dedication shone through as he declared, "I got back for a reason. Let's go!".



Ghana's AFCON campaign saw them fail to secure a single victory in the group stage, relying on other results to potentially qualify for the last 16. However, Cameroon's 3-2 win over The Gambia in the final Group C confirmed Ghana's elimination. The Black Stars finished with two points in Group B, drawing 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique and suffering a 2-1 defeat by Cape Verde in their opener. Notably, Inaki Williams' back pass against Egypt led to an equaliser in the 69th minute, contributing to the team's struggles.



Inaki, who switched allegiance from Spain to Ghana in 2022, has made 17 appearances for the national team, including three at AFCON. His debut goal against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers suggested a promising goal-scoring streak for the forward.



Despite an exceptional start to the season with Athletic Bilbao, scoring nine goals in 20 games and assisting four times, Inaki's performance with the Black Stars has been underwhelming.



While Inaki has showcased durability, ending a streak of 251 consecutive La Liga appearances in January last year, his contrasting performance with the Black Stars raises questions about Ghana's utilization of his talents. Chris Hughton's acknowledgment of Inaki as a number nine, coupled with the player being played out of position in six games, indicates a lack of positional clarity.



“Inaki is a good professional. If I tell him to play in central midfield or right back, he will play there. But he is a number nine. That is his main strength.”- Hughton said after Inaki’s first goal for Ghana against Madagascar.



Inaki's tactical awareness, ability to drift inside from the right, and launch cross-field passes have not been fully integrated into Ghana's strategy.



The forward's strengths, including vertical movements into the opponent's penalty area, sharp finishing, and counter-attacking abilities, were evident in the goal against Barcelona as he was more advanced on the pitch.



However, these attributes have not been effectively utilized in the Black Stars' setup.



In the AFCON 2023, Inaki's role in the Black Stars' structure limited his speed and impact. Lining up among the three attacking midfielders against Egypt, he spent more time in Ghana's half, creating space for teammates.



However, the back pass that led to an equalizer highlighted his isolation and the team's struggle to incorporate him effectively.



Despite Inaki's ability to exploit free spaces and make runs behind the defense, his teammates' failure to understand him and the team's structure has hindered his contributions. The potential displayed in the transition phase, where he excels in receiving long passes on the flanks, has been overlooked in the Black Stars' setup.



In the provided pictures below, Inaki's run behind the defense goes unnoticed by Jordan Ayew, exemplifying the disconnect in understanding his movements.



Ghana must address these challenges to unlock Inaki Williams' full potential and improve overall team performance.



