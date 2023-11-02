The unquestionable leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Why delegates must overwhelmingly vote for him

Opinions of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Columnist: Habib Mandeya Abukari

Ghana's political scene is in a certain position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its national delegates' conference on November 4. Amidst the multitude of competent leaders contending for this role, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a standout candidate who should receive overwhelming support from the delegates.



It will be our honor and duty as New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to choose a flagbearer to guide our party into the next elections. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one person who stands out as a future leader.



Dr. Bawumia is deserving of being chosen as the NPP's flagbearer due to his extensive experience, solid leadership skills, and commitment to the party's principles.



One of the key reasons why Dr. Bawumia is considered a potential flagbearer is his expertise in economics. With a Ph.D. in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada, he has a deep understanding of macroeconomics, international economics, development economics, and monetary policy.



This knowledge has made him a trusted advisor on economic matters and has been instrumental in shaping the party's economic agenda. Dr. Bawumia's track record in managing Ghana's economy speaks volumes about his competence and leadership abilities.



As the Vice President of Ghana, he played a pivotal role in overseeing the nation's economic recovery and growth. His stewardship during challenging times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to his acumen in fiscal management and economic policy.



His leadership in ensuring that Ghana maintained macroeconomic stability and attracted foreign investments showcases his capabilities in handling economic matters.



In today's rapidly advancing world, technology and innovation have become critical factors in driving national development. Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, with his profound understanding of the digital landscape, has emerged as a leading advocate for leveraging technology to transform Ghana's socio-economic landscape.



His notable initiatives, including the Ghana Card, the Mobile Money Interoperability system, and the digital addressing system, exemplify his commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of Ghanaians.



The selection of Dr. Bawumia as the NPP flagbearer will not only ensure the continuation of Ghana's digital transformation but also foster innovation and drive economic progress. Dr. Bawumia's strong grasp of the digital revolution has enabled him to recognize the vast opportunities it presents for national development.



His advocacy for the digitization agenda in Ghana has brought about tangible improvements in various sectors. The introduction of the Ghana Card, a national identification system, has revolutionized identity management, enhancing efficiency, security, and access to public services.



This initiative has not only facilitated the ease of doing business but has also laid the foundation for electronic governance, E-healthcare systems, and the efficient delivery of social services.



Another significant contribution by Dr. Bawumia is the Mobile Money Interoperability system, which enables seamless financial transactions across various mobile money platforms. This initiative has promoted financial inclusion, ensuring that Ghanaians can easily and securely access financial services.



It has boosted economic activity and facilitated digital payments, reducing the reliance on cash-based transactions and improving transparency and accountability in the financial sector. Additionally, Dr. Bawumia has championed the digital addressing system, providing every location in Ghana with a unique digital address.



This system has revolutionized logistics, emergency response, and service delivery, as it enables accurate navigation and efficient identification of addresses. By leveraging technology to enhance the addressing infrastructure, Ghana has taken a significant step toward achieving efficient urban planning, improved healthcare delivery, and streamlined transportation systems.



The selection of Dr. Bawumia as the NPP flagbearer will ensure the continuity of these transformative initiatives and the promotion of further digital advancements. His demonstrated commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of Ghanaians showcases his visionary leadership and dedication to driving innovation and economic progress.



By harnessing the digital landscape, Ghana can attract investment, create job opportunities, and propel itself into the forefront of the global digital economy.



Dr. Mahamud Bawumia's extensive experience in politics, combined with his diplomatic finesse, renders him a highly credible and capable candidate for the position of the NPP flagbearer.



Throughout his political career, he has served in various significant capacities within the party, demonstrating his commitment and dedication to its ideals and objectives.



Notably, he has served as the party's Vice-Presidential candidate in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections, showcasing his ability to garner support and work effectively as part of a team.



Dr. Bawumia's demeanor and conduct, both domestically and on the international stage, exemplify a leader who can represent Ghana with dignity and build strong international relations. His capabilities extend beyond domestic politics to encompass a deep understanding of global affairs and dynamics, making him well-equipped to engage with foreign leaders and establish fruitful diplomatic relationships.



His interactions with global counterparts have shown his ability to effectively communicate Ghana's interests and advocate for the nation's development on the international stage.



Dr. Bawumia's extensive political background provides him with a solid foundation on which to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections. His involvement in the party's activities over the years has allowed him to develop a comprehensive understanding of its inner workings, strategies, and challenges.



This familiarity with the party's structure and dynamics positions him to effectively navigate the complexities of politics and lead the NPP toward its goals. Dr. Mahamud Bawumia is well-respected both within the party and in the larger Ghanaian political landscape.



He has been an active member of the NPP for many years, serving as the party's vice-presidential candidate in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 general elections. His contributions and performance during these campaigns have garnered widespread support and recognition.



Moreover, his experience in governmental roles, including serving as the Vice President of Ghana since 2017, has exposed him to the intricacies of governance and policymaking.



Throughout his tenure, he has contributed to the implementation of key policies and programs aimed at propelling the nation's development. This hands-on experience in governance further solidifies his leadership credentials and evidences his ability to bring about positive change.



Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities are also evident in his ability to connect with people. His personality, communication skills, and ability to empathize with the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians have endeared him to many. He has a track record of effectively communicating the NPP's policies and vision to the public, which has helped to garner support for both himself and the party.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia's dedication to the party's principles such as freedom, justice, human rights, and the rule of law aligns perfectly with the NPP's values. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to these ideals throughout his career in academia and public service.



On November 4th, when delegates gather to select the NPP's flagbearer, I urge you to consider the immense strengths and potential of Dr. Mahamud Bawumia. His long-standing involvement in the party, expertise in economics, and ability to connect with the public make him an ideal candidate to lead the NPP into the future.



As delegates, you have the power to shape the future of our party. By massively crowning Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer, you send a strong message of unity, progress, and a shared commitment to the values and aspirations of the NPP. come together on November 4th, with a collective voice and purpose, and propel our party toward a brighter and more prosperous future under the leadership of Alhaji Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.



Dr. Mahamud Bawumia's deep understanding of the digital landscape and his proactive initiatives in driving Ghana's digital transformation make him an ideal candidate for the NPP flagbearer. His leadership will enable the party to continue fostering innovation, leveraging technology, and driving economic progress.



Dr. Mahamud Bawumia's extensive experience in politics, his diplomatic finesse, and his dedication to the NPP make him an exceptional candidate for the position of the party's flagbearer. His impeccable conduct in both domestic and international affairs reflects his capacity to represent Ghana effectively and build robust international relationships.



With his deep understanding of party dynamics and his experience in governmental roles, Dr. Bawumia is well-prepared to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections and bring about positive transformation for the nation.



Remember, the power lies in your hands. Make the right choice for the sake of our party, our people, and our beloved Ghana.

God bless Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia!

God bless the New Patriotic Party!

God bless our motherland Ghana!