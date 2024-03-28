The triumph of unity: Celebrating the Minister of Youth & Sports

Opinions of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Columnist: Maxwell Ofori

In the bustling city of Accra, Ghana, anticipation filled the air as athletes from across the African continent gathered for the prestigious 13th African Games dubbed Accra 2023, a grand spectacle that captured the essence of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence. Among the throngs of participants and spectators stood the Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, a visionary leader with a passion for sports and youth empowerment. The 13th African Games was a celebration of athletic prowess, a testament to the spirit of collaboration, and a beacon of hope for the continent



With an initial gloom-ridden narrative of low awareness, the games received a rapturous reception and participation from the Ghanaian public some days after the competition has started. Venues were filled with enthusiastic fans cheering their various countries to victory.



Amidst all the turbulence associated with organizing a sporting event of this magnitude, it’s important to highlight Ghana’s remarkable achievements from the 13th African Games:



1. With 29 sports disciplines, Ghana hosted the highest number of disciplines since the inception of the games in 1963. Before Accra 2023, the highest was 26 in Rabat 2019

2. Ghana won the highest medals in the Games history with 68. Ghana’s best prior to Accra 2023 was 27 medals in 1973 under General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong. Ghana has averaged 18 medals since 2007. Ghana had 7 medals in 1987 and 1995 games with just one Gold Medal in 1995

3. Ghana won 19 Gold medals, the highest in the Games’ history. Our best record was 7 gold medals in 1973

4. The final men’s football match between Ghana and Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium has been described by football connoisseurs as unmatched in terms of attendance and unforgettable fans moments

At the helm of this monumental event stood the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, a visionary leader whose passion for sports ran deep in his veins. Many were the challenges but with an unwavering determination and boundless enthusiasm, he embarked on a journey to organize the most spectacular African Games the world had ever seen.



Unbeknownst to the general public, the 13th African Games was dealt with an impasse amongst the African Union, right holders of the African Games and its partners Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and Association of African Sports Confederations (UCSA) over certain rights. This lingered on for a long time partly leading to the change of the Games date from August 2023 to March 2024. The Minister traversed every corner of the continent, rallying support and garnering enthusiasm for the Games. His charisma and charm were infectious, inspiring nations to come together in solidarity and embrace the power of sports as a unifying force.



Months of meticulous planning ensued, with the Minister orchestrating every detail with precision and grace. From the construction of the state-of-the-art facilities like Bortyeman Sports Complex, The Rugby Pitch at University of Ghana, Theodosia Okoh Pitch, upgrading the University of Ghana Stadium and Achimota Cricket Oval to coordinating the participation of athletes from diverse backgrounds, no stone was left unturned in ensuring the success of the Games.



As the opening ceremony approached, anticipation reached a fever pitch. The Minister stood proudly amidst a sea of flags, his heart swelling with pride as he gazed upon the faces of athletes from every corner of Africa, united in their shared love for sports.



The Games unfolded like a symphony of athleticism and camaraderie, with moments of triumph and resilience that touched the hearts of millions. Athletes pushed their limits, shattered records, and forged friendships that transcended borders, embodying the true spirit of the African Games.



But amidst the cheers and applause, it was the Minister who emerged as the unsung hero of the Games. His unwavering dedication and tireless efforts had laid the foundation for this extraordinary celebration of African unity and excellence.



As the final medal was awarded and the flames of the torch were extinguished during the closing ceremony, the Minister stood before the world, a beacon of inspiration and hope. In his hands, he held not just the legacy of the Games but the promise of a brighter future for Africa—a future where the power of sports would continue to uplift and unite nations for generations to come.



No such event will happen without some hitches but in all Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth & Sports deserves some commendation. #AfricanGames # Accra2023