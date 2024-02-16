The transformative legacy of Oppong Nkrumah at the Ministry of Information

Opinions of Friday, 16 February 2024

Columnist: Kwaku Nyarko

In the dynamic landscape of governance and communication, the tenure of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister for Information has been marked by an unprecedented wave of transformation and innovation. As President Akufo-Addo moves him to the Ministry of Works and Housing, it is imperative to reflect on his remarkable legacy and the enduring impact he has had in reshaping the Ministry of Information into a beacon of transparency, accountability, and modernization.



Throughout his tenure, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has championed a comprehensive overhaul of the Ministry's operations, ushering in a new era of proactive communication and public engagement. One of his most notable initiatives has been the establishment of the Minister's Press Briefing, a bi-weekly forum that serves as a direct line of communication between the government and the Ghanaian public. Through these briefings, Minister Oppong Nkrumah has provided timely updates on government policies, projects, and initiatives, fostering transparency and trust in the government's actions.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance communication and information dissemination. The introduction of the Bonsu Platform, a digitized online platform developed in collaboration with the Information Services Department (ISD), has revolutionized government communications by streamlining the gathering of data and feedback from various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). This platform not only facilitates real-time reporting of government activities but also empowers government Public Relations Officers (PROs) to combat misinformation and engage with the public more effectively.



Moreover, Minister Oppong Nkrumah's vision for a modernized ISD has led to the refurbishment of the department's media infrastructure and the launch of the Ghana Today website. These initiatives represent a significant step forward in combating the spread of fake news and disinformation, providing Ghanaians with a reliable source of accurate information on government projects, policies, and programs. By investing in state-of-the-art technology and reimagining traditional communication channels, Minister Oppong Nkrumah has positioned the ISD as a key player in promoting media professionalism and public trust.



In addition to his focus on communication and technology, Minister Oppong Nkrumah has prioritized capacity building within the media sector. Through initiatives like the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP), he has spearheaded efforts to train journalists and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to fulfil their role as the fourth estate in Ghana's governance system. By investing in the professional development of journalists, Minister Oppong Nkrumah has strengthened the media's ability to hold the government accountable and contribute to national development.



His commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in his support for initiatives like the State of the Agencies Report and the establishment of the National Information Research Center (NIRC). These initiatives empower citizens with access to information about government activities and enable data-driven decision-making, reinforcing the government's commitment to good governance and democratic principles.



As Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah prepares to assume other government responsibilities, his legacy of transformation and innovation at the Ministry of Information will endure as a testament to his dedication to serving the Ghanaian people. His visionary leadership has laid the foundation for a more transparent, accountable, and technologically advanced government communication apparatus, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana's democratic journey.







Kwaku Nyarko

Communications Consultant

Kwecuadjei@yahoo.com