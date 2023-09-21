The tales of the unemployed graduate in Ghana: The alternative to 'JAPKA ' at all cost is worrying

Opinions of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Columnist: Maxwell Agyapong

In Ghana, and West Africa, aside from unemployment being among the populace and seen as a major crisis within the country, graduate unemployment also among the youth is a timing ticking bomb ready to explode any time soon if something isn’t done about it. The only result we could get is an uprising or civil war among the rich class and forgotten graduate youth in our midst.



The graduate youth are frustrated and it seems their hopes, dreams, and aspirations are scattered with no pragmatic solutions by those who walk in the corridors of power. Stakeholders must up their game else one day we will wake up and our talented youth will be gone forever.



Last week, in Kumasi, Ghana, at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST (Great Hall) I had a chance to speak to thousands not hundreds youth at an Academic seminar organized by ACE CONSULT, in conjunction with EducationUSA, an advising center for graduate youth to migrate and study abroad and holy Mary, among the graduate’s I spoke to on why they are here in their numbers, their reply was simple “boss no job in Ghana and we have been neglected by those in power, what else can we do? at our age we still take daily allowances (chop money ) from our parents, we can only make it to the top only if we migrate to the West by any means necessary hence, our terrifying presence here to participate in the seminar under the guise of study abroad “.



Another said “The alternative is to JAPKA to the West through legal or illegal means, if this seminar can help me migrate to the West through a study program abroad, why then waste my time here in Ghana", he angrily whispered to the frustrated graduate youth who are eager to travel abroad for studying because they see it as a chance to broaden their horizons and explore new possibilities.



By using the study abroad programs to migrate, they believe that studying in a foreign country can provide them with better opportunities.



Also, they believe that studying abroad can enhance their chances of securing well-paying jobs and building successful careers. Additionally, they may perceive studying abroad as a means to escape certain challenges they face in their home country, such as limited job prospects, economic constraints, or political instability.



The allure of studying abroad which seems to be the only alternative to the graduate youth in Ghana is often fueled by the influence of family and peers who have had positive experiences or success stories from their international journeys. Seeing others achieve their goals through studying abroad motivates Ghanaian youth to pursue similar opportunities.



It's important to note that not all Ghanaian youth aspire to study abroad solely to escape their homeland. Many are genuinely passionate about gaining knowledge, acquiring new skills, and contributing to the development of their communities upon their return. They see studying abroad as a means to acquire valuable expertise that can be applied to address local challenges and contribute to the growth of Ghana.



In summary, the graduate Ghanaian youth may be eager to travel abroad to study because they believe it can offer them better opportunities, increased job prospects, exposure to diverse cultures, and the chance to make a positive impact in their communities. It's a combination of personal aspirations, the pursuit of knowledge, and the desire for a brighter future.



The graduate Ghanaian youth often face challenges like limited job opportunities, economic constraints, and disappointment with politicians not meeting their expectations.



Limited job prospects can make it difficult for them to find stable employment and fulfill their career aspirations. Economic constraints, such as high unemployment rates and low wages, can hinder their financial stability and limit their ability to pursue higher education or other opportunities. Additionally, when politicians fail to address the needs and concerns of the youth, it can lead to frustration and a desire to seek better opportunities abroad. These challenges can contribute to the desire of Ghanaian youth to travel abroad under the pretext of studying, in hopes of finding better prospects and a brighter future.



Politicians play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by Ghanaian youth. They can prioritize job creation by implementing policies that promote entrepreneurship, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth. By investing in education and vocational training programs, politicians can equip the youth with the skills needed for the job market.



Additionally, they can work towards creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, which would lead to more job opportunities. Politicians need to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the youth and actively involve them in decision-making processes. By engaging in open dialogue and implementing youth-centric policies, politicians can build trust and foster a sense of hope for the future. Ultimately, it's a collective effort that requires collaboration between politicians, policymakers, and the youth themselves to create an environment where the potential of Ghanaian youth can be fully realized.



The ILO report for 2021 to 2022 put the unemployment rate among youth in Ghana at 12%, with more than 65% underemployed. Only 5% of the graduates find themselves jobs after the mandatory National Service. It appears no coordinated strategies are fashioned to address the unemployment problems faced by the graduate unemployment among youth hence their only hope is to embark on this suicidal mission either through legal or illegal means.