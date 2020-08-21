Opinions of Friday, 21 August 2020

Columnist: Chineseman, Osei and GuyGee (COG)

The state of security in Ghana under president Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Security is a key factor for governing a country. It is the duty of governments to protect the citizenry. A nation in which there is a breakdown of security, citizens live in fear and find it difficult going about their daily activities.



The political will of a government in resourcing security agencies, has a direct bearing on how a country is battle ready to confront emergencies.



For the past three(3) and half years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government has done a lot to secure the territorial integrity and the internal affairs of Ghana. This ranges from retooling of the various security services, recruitment to augment staff strength, improvement in remunerations and others.



The government so far has been able to restore law and order, an important catalyst for protecting the people. Vices like armed robbery, rioting, street agitations have been under control.



This stems from the motivation of the security agencies equipped by the government in diverse ways.



On the supply of logistics for instance, the government has donated more than 84 vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces. This includes buses, Toyota Land cruisers, Toyota hilux pick ups among others.



Government through Parliament, has approved US$86 million for the purchase of armoured vehicles for the Armed Forces. All these are meant to ensure the military is well equipped to defend and protect the country.



On housing, a new army headquarters annex has been built at Burma Camp. Construction of a new Ghana Army Headquarters complex is also ongoing at Burma Camp.



On remuneration, the government under President Akufo-Addo has increased peacekeeping allowances for the army from $31 to $35. Also, $13 million has been released to clear all peacekeeping arrears owed them previously. All these have boosted the morale of the service men and women to give of best.



Since 2017, the army has been deployed to protect the country along the northern borders right from the eruption of terrorist activities in Burkina Faso to forestall similar occurrence in Ghana.



Operation Vanguard, which involves a collaboration between the military and the police, has been on alert to deal with illegal mining activities. Their operations have also helped to restore order to allow the reopening of the Obuasi mines of Anglogold.



Moreover, the government with the help of the security and other eminent Ghanaians, have helped to restore peace to the Dagbon state to end the conflicts that have existed in the area for decades. This has led to peaceful selection and installation of the paramount Chief for the area.



Protective measures have been taken on the country's borders to prevent the smuggling of goods into the country. Strict security measures were also put in place to prevent people from entry in the ensuing covid 19 pandemic. Vigilance was stepped up at the borders not to allow foreigners and non Ghanaians to partake in our electoral process.



On policing, Ghs800 million has been voted to retool the police service. More than 568 vehicles have been delivered by government to the Ghana Police Service. Three(3) helicopters have been secured for the service and hangars constructed at the National Police Training School. Twenty(20) horses have been procured to help crowd control and dispel rioting.



Approval has again been given by the government to recruit more than seven thousand(7,000) personnel to augment to beef up their staff strength.



There are a lot that has been done to equip other security agencies like the Ghana National Fire Service, the Prisons and the Ghana Immigration Service.



These achievements by the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo really indicate how the security of the country has been well handled to protect the Ghanaian people.





