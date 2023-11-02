The spirit of Okyeame Akoto is backing his son, Akoto, for victory, just as he supported Busia, Kufuor, and Nana Addo

Opinions of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Venerable and legendary Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto served as the longest-serving Chief Linguist of Asanteman, serving three kings: Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He was also the founder of the National Liberation Movement (NLM), which united other political parties such as the Northern People's Party (NPP) led by S.D. Dombo, the Muslim Association Party, Togoland Congress, Ga Shifimokpee, and Anlo Youth Organization to form the United Party (UP). Okyeame Baffour Akoto was the man who introduced Asanteman into modern-day politics.



The spirit of Baffour Osei Akoto has consistently determined the outcome of elections in favor of the NPP tradition. Since the 1969 election, every UP tradition candidate who received the backing and support of the spirit of Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto emerged victorious.



Therefore, with the same spirit supporting his son, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in his bid for the NPP's Flagbearer position, it is a surety that he will win the November 4 NPP Presidential Poll. This victory would potentially break the eight-year cycle for the NPP and lead Ghana to economic liberation through agricultural diversification, following the successful examples of Brazil, Thailand, China, India, and Malaysia.



The first election won by the UP tradition was in 1969, with Kofi Abrefa Busia as Prime Minister and Edward Akuffo Addo as Ceremonial President. It's worth noting that Okyeame Baffour Akoto was Busia's godfather and allowed him to lead the party for the 1969 elections. Akoto even convinced S.D. Dombo to let Busia take the lead, securing Busia the blessings and support of Baffour Akoto during his lifetime.



The second electoral victory for the UP tradition occurred in 2000 under the leadership of former President J.A. Kufuor and the NPP. This victory marked the end of a long period of opposition and political 'wilderness' for the party.



J.A. Kufuor, who is the stepson of Okyeame Baffuor Akoto, benefited from his spiritual guidance. Baffuor Akoto not only helped Kufuor to become the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya but also secured his position as Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister at the age of 27 after the 1969 election victory. Kufuor's election victory was largely attributed to the spiritual blessings of his stepfather and godfather, Okyeame Baffour Akoto.



The third victory was achieved by President Nana Addo in 2016 under the NPP. Afriyie Akoto played a significant role in turning around the Ashanti Region for Nana Addo. The spirit of Baffuor Akoto backed Nana Addo due to the involvement of his son, Afriyie Akoto.



To break the eight-year cycle, similar to what former President J.A. Kufuor accomplished in 2000, Akoto, with the support and backing of his father's spirit, is poised to win this election. This victory would not only secure the NPP but also liberate Ghana from her economic challenges through a focus on agriculture. As former Indian leader Jawaharlal Nehru once said, 'Everything can wait, but not agriculture.' No farmers, no future.



