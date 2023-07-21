The spellbinding pull of parental motivation

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: Perez Ewoenam Aklasu

Years ago, while I was in basic school, I found motivation from a diverse range of influences to pursue my education at a Senior Secondary School, now known as a Senior High School.



My desire to study hard and gain admission into this school was fuelled by a variety of stimuli. They ranged from the anticipation of enjoying canned fish delicacies and ‘shito’ prepared exclusively by my mother, to the vibrant school uniforms, commemorative clothing, and house jerseys boldly sporting the school’s name.



Yet, amongst these delights and recurring pride and passion for the then-prestigious schools, none outweighed or could substitute the motivation I received from my parents. Their unyielding encouragement compelled me to study industriously to achieve my dreams.



As noted by Bob Keeshan, “Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than the parent." Parents are very critical in the growth and development of their children in all ramifications.



Countless are the magical favours that parental motivation bestows upon a child. They indeed contribute to sculpting beautiful human beings who are the pride of society, continually translating dreams into reality. The magic of parental motivation is a testimony to the power of belief, faith love and care -which, combined, are indeed the most potent magic anyone can wield.



Parents indeed perform an unparalleled role in shaping their children’s futures. The weight of this responsibility is immense, as the direction and strength of a child’s professional, personal, and moral compass often stem from parental coaching. Their reassurances and encouragements become the melodious voice echo in the hearts of the children that help them to dance through the winds of adversities.



Predominantly, it’s the soothing lullabies and comforting bedtime stories from our parents that introduce us to language and literature – thus laying the groundwork for crucial skills like communication and interpretation from an early age.



Consistent parental motivation and support can lead to improved student engagement, better academic achievement, and higher educational goals. It instills an attitude of diligence and resilience in kids; they learn to accept failures, yet persist on their journey, ensuring they remain undeterred by the obstacles they meet on the pathway to success.



The importance of parental motivation doesn’t diminish with the child’s age. Instead, it only becomes more nuanced. As the child enters their teenage years, they confront diverse challenges. To navigate through this stage successfully and healthily, parental motivation and guidance become paramount. Teenagers who have parents who constantly motivate them are better equipped to manage these challenges and bounce back quickly from setbacks.



Therefore, it becomes essential for parents to motivate their kids. Utilizing a balance of positive reinforcement, constructive criticism, and unconditional love and support, parents can significantly influence their child’s life trajectory.



Indeed, children spend the majority of their waking hours at school, but that does not diminish the significant role that parents play in their children’s education. The passion and curiosity for learning often spark from the home environment. Parents ignite the flame of learning, often effortlessly, through daily activities and conversations. They greatly and invariably enhance the ability of children to question, analyse, and comprehend the world around them without the formal structure felt in schools.



Even culturally, parental guidance can paint the picture of a broader world, encouraging children to respect and understand different cultures, people, and traditions. Such tendencies nurture tolerance, compassion, and acceptance in children, shaping them into benevolent adults.



Moreover, the love for a healthy lifestyle and physical activity is often modelled by parents who undertake regular exercise or those who encourage outdoor activities and involvement in sports. Such habits go a long way in ensuring their children lead a balanced and wholesome life.



It is important to consider the psychological aspects of parental motivation. The actions, expressions, and words of parents have lasting impacts on a child’s mental and emotional development. The role-model effect that parents possess, directly and implicitly influences a child’s self-esteem, aspirations, and perception of the world. They nurture the child’s values, morals, and behaviors which reverberate through their adolescence into adulthood.



Crucially, parents often stand as the first shield against bullying, mentoring their children to stand up for their rights and those of others. They also guide children on the right path when peer pressure threatens to lead their kids astray.



The unswerving faith of parents often acts like an invisible cape, boosting their children’s confidence, making them feel invincible, and encouraging them to dream big and work hard towards achieving their dreams.



In summary, parental motivation is a magic wand that has the potential not only to develop a child into a successful adult but also aid in raising individuals who are emotionally balanced, morally upright, and socially responsible. It is indeed the strongest pillar for a child’s growth and development, an influence that leaves imprints on their personality and continues to direct their actions long after they leave the comfort of the nest.