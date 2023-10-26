The small room with a big God: Prince Sadat raising change-makers for humanity

Opinions of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Columnist: Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat, Contributor

In a heartwarming testimony of perseverance and determination, Mr. Oscar Jonas Tei-Mensah, a promising lawyer, shares his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to success.



At the center of his inspiring story stands the Prince Sadat Foundation and its founder, Prince A. A. Sadat, who has been instrumental in supporting and transforming the lives of individuals, including the Lawyer Tei-Mensah.



Mr. Tei-Mensah, a hardworking individual with a passion for law, struggled to find his footing in life after completing his undergraduate studies.



It was during this challenging period that he came across Prince Sadat, who introduced him to the prospect of studying law. Despite never having dreamt of pursuing a legal education, he decided to embark on this journey, guided by the advice of his good friend, Prince Sadat.



Enrolling at the prestigious Wisconsin International University College, Oscar, who is the current Alumni President of the University pursued a three-year Post-First Degree LLB program. With the support and encouragement of Prince Sadat, he successfully graduated with First Class Honours, achieving a remarkable GPA of 3.75. Notably, he emerged as the best male graduating law student for his Evening Session August 2018-July 2021 Cohort.



Lawyer Tei-Mensah's journey to success was not without challenges. Throughout his studies at the renowned Ghana School of Law, he faced transportation difficulties and had to rely on ride-hailing apps to reach the examination venue on time. With no car of his own, he would often find solace in a small room with poor ventilation, seeking respite before his exams. However, driven by the unwavering belief in a Higher Power, he remained motivated and determined to excel.



With the grace of God and his unyielding dedication, Oscar conquered all obstacles and successfully passed all six Part 1 Exams and, more recently, his Part 2 Exams. Amidst his academic achievements, he also celebrated the joyous milestone of becoming a father while preparing for his Family Law Exams.



The Prince Sadat Change-Makers Foundation, led by its visionary founder, Prince A. A. Sadat has proven to be a catalyst for change in the lives of determined individuals like Lawyer Oscar Jonas Tei-Mensah. The foundation's unwavering support, mentorship, and belief in the potential of every individual has played a pivotal role in transforming dreams into reality.



Prince Sadat's Foundation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering individuals, raising change-makers, and fostering a better future for humanity. Through its initiatives, it continues to inspire hope, instill resilience, and build a strong foundation for success.



As Mr. Tei-Mensah has been called to the Ghana Bar, he remains grateful for the support of the Prince Sadat Foundation and its Founder.



The Prince Sadat Foundation, through its extraordinary work, stands as a testament to the power of belief, determination, and support in transforming lives and creating a better world for all.



