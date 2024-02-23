The silent struggle of pharmacy house officers in Ghana: A plea for our monies owed us to be paid

Opinions of Friday, 23 February 2024

Columnist: Christian Yalley

In the vibrant landscape of healthcare, the journey of Pharmacy House Officers in Ghana has been one of resilience, dedication, and an unyielding commitment to patient well-being. Representing the cohort of graduates who completed their Doctor of Pharmacy Program in October 2022, the story takes a turn that sheds light on the challenges faced by these healthcare professionals as they navigate through the complexities of their housemanship at a point where the standards of living in this nation are ever rising.



The pivotal moment arrived in December 2022 when these aspiring pharmacists wrote their professional qualifying examinations. While their medical counterparts embarked on their housemanship journey in 2023, the young pharmacists found themselves in a unique predicament - the absence of financial clearance. Unlike their counterparts, the delay in receiving the green light to commence their Housemanship meant months of waiting in uncertainty and anxiety.



Finally commencing their Housemanship albeit without clearance in July 2023, these dedicated professionals embraced their roles with enthusiasm and a profound sense of responsibility. Engaging in tasks such as medication reconciliation, identification of medication errors, counselling, and many others, they swiftly became instrumental in improving patient care outcomes.



However, the struggle was far from over. As they poured their efforts into enhancing patient care and reducing hospital stays, the financial clearance that was promised seemed to elude them. As of the 20th of February 2024, these Pharmacy House Officers find themselves still grappling with the bureaucratic hurdles that hinder their rightful income.



One Pharm D House Officer shared the personal toll this delay has taken, recounting the financial strain of daily commuting expenses. The lamentation of spending 30 cedis a day on transport to and from work, combined with the demanding hours of an 8 am to 8 pm shift, paints a poignant picture of the sacrifices made by these professionals. Their commitment to patient care remains steadfast, even as they work tirelessly without remuneration.



The impact of Pharmacy House Officers on patient care is undeniable. Hospitals have witnessed a significant improvement in patient outcomes, with reduced durations of stay and enhanced overall well-being because medication errors have been identified more promptly, adverse drug effects have reduced to the barest minimum, patients now have active roles in their pharmacotherapy as they are more informed about how their meds work and why they should take them. Yet, the pressing question remains - how can these professionals continue to deliver optimal care when faced with the increasing hardships in Ghana?



It is a plea, not for luxury, but for the recognition and acknowledgement of their contributions to the healthcare system and payment of their entitlement. The government is implored to act swiftly, granting the financial clearance that will alleviate the burdens these dedicated healthcare professionals bear. The call is for a fair and just compensation, allowing them the peace of mind necessary to focus on what truly matters - providing exceptional care to the patients who depend on them.



In the spirit of equity and fairness, it is time for the government to honor its commitment to these Pharmacy House Officers. Their journey, marked by resilience and dedication, deserves more than just acknowledgment - it demands action. The silent struggle must be heard, and the plea for financial clearance answered. It is a call for the future of healthcare in Ghana, where every healthcare professional is recognized, supported, and empowered to deliver their best to the Ghanaian population.