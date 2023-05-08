The sequel: Alan Kyerematen, stop your demons now!

Opinions of Monday, 8 May 2023

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

I read a rather laughable rejoinder, pitifully destitute, in which one, E.G.Buckman, attempted to ruffle parts of the original article that I wrote a few days ago, which he dubbed, “Rejoinder – Alan Kyerematen: Stop Your Demons Now”! Try as he did to make sense, his unharmonious submission was akin to the mix of soft dung caused by acute dysentery albeit this time that of the buccal!



In fact, it seems to me that he beat about the bush in some form of unmelodious jazz, that didn’t even strike a note of honesty let alone drive home any meaningful point except to accuse me of being “the biggest bigot in town”!



Anyway, just to draw his attention to his hypocrisy, let me say that the blindness of faculty is a serious transition to foolishness in that he seemed to have forgotten that Samuel Ayeh Paye and Brian Buaben Asamoah were all over the media space rubbishing people of northern ethnicity and Islamic religiosity!



Have I ever written to downplay any ethnic group of a specific religious tradition? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Have I ever spoken or been captured anywhere on radio or print media where I have mentioned any tribe, culture, tradition, or spirituality derogatorily anywhere? CERTAINLY NOT! So whence is this accusation that can never come except from the stables of the donkeys?



I have every right to lambast any person, who treats people with disdain especially when such morbid discrimination is based on race, creed, heritage, or religion! Chapter 8, Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana details the qualifications of a Presidential Candidate with regards to citizenship, age and eligibility as a Member of Parliament (MP) – except disqualified as MP based on conviction of crime, incompetence and under death or imprisonment sentence specified in Article 94.



It states:



A person shall not be qualified for election as the President of Ghana unless—

(a) he is a citizen of Ghana by birth;



(b) he has attained the age of forty years



So why is this Buckman guy and his ilk being so feverish about the ascent of Dr. Bawumia when he is actually the clear favourite amongst the lot? In any case, let me remind them all that this erroneous phenomenon of ɛduro woso has no place in contemporary politics and democratic thinking! Ghanaians are not going to vote based on queue basis, but rather on the competence of a person, who has brought innovation into their life.



Regarding Hon Alan Kyerematen and the attempted move to give him credit for the assembly plants and others, it is nothing but sour grapes because, without the President’s push and direction, he would not have done much. It is like giving credit to the reader of an article in lieu of the writer!



There was a tug-of-war in the first term of the NPP where Hon Alan pulled the mat from underneath the 1D1F secretariat, hijacking the policy, which went into limbo for some time after! He could not meet the target halfway! There was an initial plan to roll out over 300 projects, yet after six years in office, I am told he could not even roll out beyond 70!



Anyway, to cut a long story short, I advise these unauthorised structures in the Alan camp who talk through balloon lips and Stonehenge teeth to project their candidate and argue the pros and cons in a decent debate that they seem to be bereft of ideas for!



It is only in the deviation from their ethnic and religious bigotry that they can find attentive ears to ponder over their submissions, otherwise, the mantra that “Bawumia is a Northerner and a Muslim” is deficient, 100% sub-standard, and belongs to the heaps at Korlegonor!



I have a saying that I would like to share with you, “Good luck to the ‘Ninnyhammer’ with their tomfoolery and good luck to the ‘good word’ with its delivery!”



Actually, I have replaced the word “simpleton” with Ninnyhammer” just to copy it from ACE the Lawyer! Herh, ɔbarima no nim borɔfo kasa!