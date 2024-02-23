The sacking of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal: A blow to NPP's Prospects in Kumbungu Constituency

Opinions of Friday, 23 February 2024

Columnist: Soofo Yamusah

In a shocking turn of events, the recent dismissal of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed

Awal as Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has sent ripples through the

political landscape, particularly in the Kumbungu Constituency. The

implications of this decision by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resonate deeply,

with potential repercussions for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and

Parliamentary elections in the region.



Dr Awal, a prominent figure and a key player in the NPP, played a pivotal role

as the main financier during the 2020 campaign. His unwavering financial

support extended beyond the party to empower women's groups, supporting

businessmen and women, sponsoring individuals to pursue education, and

providing funds to expand local businesses. His commitment to grassroots

development and empowerment made him a linchpin within the community.



The impact of Dr Awal's removal is evident in the numerous community

projects he championed. His successful lobbying efforts resulted in the approval

of an 18-unit classroom story building for Kumbungu Senior High School

through the GETFund. Furthermore, Dr Awal's dedication to education saw the

initiation of the girls' dormitory project, which is currently 80% complete.

Additionally, the acquisition of a school bus for Kumbungu Senior High School

was a testament to his commitment to improving educational facilities in the

constituency.



Beyond infrastructure development, Dr Awal played a crucial role in fostering

unity within the political landscape. His diplomatic mediation allowed Hon.

Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw, the District Chief Executive (DCE), is to go

uncontested in the 2024 Parliamentary Primaries. This strategic move not only

showcased Dr Awal's political acumen but also contributed to the cohesion

within the party.



Moreover, Dr Awal's efforts in reconciling differences between the DCE on one

hand and his seeming internal rivals, on the other hand, demonstrated his

commitment to maintaining harmony within the party. The ripple effect of his

mediation extended to the provision of employment opportunities for numerous

youth in the constituency, showcasing his dedication to addressing the

unemployment crisis.



It is worthy of note that, since 2020, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal’s vested

interest is to ensure that Hon Abdul-Salaam Hamza Fataw wins Kumbungu seat

for the first time in the fourth republic.



The sudden departure of Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal from the political scene

has left a void that may prove detrimental to the NPP's chances in the upcoming elections in the Kumbungu Constituency. The loss of a key financier, influential mediator, and dedicated community developer raises questions about the party's ability to wrestle the seat from the underperforming NDC in Kumbungu.



As the dust settles, the NPP must carefully consider the ramifications of this

decision and work towards filling the void left by Dr Awal's absence. The

Kumbungu Constituency stands at a crossroads, and the party's ability to

navigate this challenging terrain will undoubtedly shape its electoral fortunes in 2024.



This is particularly important at a time when NDC is in serious crisis in

Kumbungu Constituency. This is evident in a leaked audio conversation

purporting to be the voice of Honourable Ras Mubarak; Former Member of

Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency. In the leaked audio, the former MP

lamented that NDC may lose the Kumbungu seat if they fail to put their house

in order.



Based on the above, many of the constituents believe that if Dr Awal is actively

involved in the upcoming 2024 elections just like 2020, the NPP will surely

snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress.